Patriotism best shelter against enemies

Patriotism is an attachment to a homeland. This attachment can be viewed in terms of different features relating to one’s own homeland, including ethnic, cultural, political or historical aspects. It encompasses a set of concepts closely related to those of nationalism.

In addition, patriotism is a kind of national feeling indicating love towards homeland. In fact, patriotism is the biggest shelter against enemies.

Homeland is similar with mother. As a mother nourishes her infant in her belly, then breastfeeds him or her for two years, but our homeland will feed us until we are alive. Mother would help us until we learn how to walk and defend ourselves, but homeland will always support us.

A person is always depended either to his/her family or people and tribe, thus, it is our responsibility to improve patriotism among the people in our society.

These motivations have serially tied with each other, as to continue his/her life, a person has to keep relations with family, tribe, environment etc. but when it comes to homeland, it is different. Thus, we should love our homeland and make effort to turn patriotism to a culture in the society.

In fact, homeland is an issue that has been considered by nearly all human beings and it has been of importance and reverence in revealed religions especially in religion Islam. In Islamic thought there is a kind of advice to Muslims to love their homeland and it is said that the love in question is a natural tendency that Almighty God has formed His creatures in such a way to love their homeland.

In Islam this tendency toward the place of birth of creatures has been considered. Accordingly it is said that human beings are not allowed to leave their homeland except in special conditions. According to Muslim thinkers to love your homeland is legitimate and it is shown by many verses and Hadiths. The present paper studies loving homeland in Islam.

Therefore, to express our love toward homeland, we should respect its laws.

Likewise, we should be proud of national values and cultural heritages and don’t neglect in their preservation. Because, they are our national identity and we should take part in our homeland’s reconstruction and improvement.

National identity is one’s identity or sense of belonging to one state or to one nation.

It is the sense of a national as a cohesive whole, as represented by distinctive traditions, culture, language and politics.

Furthermore, this is the responsibility of media to arrange their programs to further improve patriotism morale, because, as the fourth pillar they play significant role in the society.