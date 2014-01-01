US new strategy makes Afghanistan out of its shaking status

Although it had been long expected that U.S. President Donald Trump’s strategy on Afghanistan, the strategy announced Monday night was also a renewal of maintaining a military presence in Afghanistan. The western officials and security experts have come up with four conclusions of core U.S. interests in Afghanistan.

A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists, including ISIS and al Qaeda, would instantly fill, hundreds thousands of Afghan migrants would surge to western countries, it would cause that terrorist groups would be further brave across the world and U.S. and NATO would lose their reputation and trust.

On the other hand, US new strategy has been considered as proper and logical unlike visions being delivered by analysts. President Trump has been more dependent in the region for US interests and the country’s presence in the region will help Afghanistan get out of shaking status.

Nevertheless, George W. Bush and Barak Obama had not yet expressed such clear remarks, but the leaders had previously implicitly pointed to presence of elements supported by Pakistan in the region.

In his address to the, largely, defence personnel at Fort Myer, Arlington, Virginia - Trump criticized Pakistan for its part in giving safe haven to ‘agents of chaos, violence and terror’.

President Trump warned if Pakistan did not take action against save havens in its soil, US would stop or reduce its aid to Pakistan.

Trump also said that nobody could be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan as international partner in fight against terrorism and extremism has got billions of dollars from Washington so far. Will new US pressures on Pakistan be effective or not, is a question which is doubted by most of experts. Meanwhile, President Trump stressed on India cooperation with Afghanistan.

Now, it is Afghanistan government’s turn to take initiative on its hand and professionally offer reaction over announcement of the US new strategy for Afghanistan and express its regional policies with more power.

It is a fact that US support is a significant need for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is expecting that its national defense and security forces in particular air forces of the country are further equipped and democracy will find its path in case there is security in the country.