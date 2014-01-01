Supporting ANDSF key factor in maintaining peace & stability in Afghanistan, MoD

Officials for ministry of national defense while informing of maintaining better security and launching 16 organized operations across the country say praising and supporting of the people from their national defense and security forces are the most significant factors in maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Related to cooperation of the people with ANDSF and its impacts on security situation in the country, Gen. Mohammad Radmanish, Deputy Spokesperson to MoD told The Kabul Times correspondent, “Support and cooperation of the people with Afghan national defense and security forces is the most significant factors for maintaining peace and stability in the country and can play a vital role in security situation as there will be no considerable development without cooperation of the people and as you know it is your brothers, fathers and husbands who have strengthened security forces who are fighting to bring peace and stability to the country.”

“Fortunately praising and supporting from ANDSF have increased in recent years,” Radmanish said, adding that such supports could put better impacts not only on security in the country but also on developments in political, economic and social sections as Afghan nation defense and security forces were the real protectors and defenders of Afghanistan.

Assuring of providing better security for the people, MoD deputy spokesperson stressed that 16 operations have been underway and launched by ANA forces in 13 provinces including Helmand, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Urzgan, Farah, Faryab and Takhar and such operations would put positive impacts in maintaining peace in the country.

Representatives of people in parliament while praising media for covering efforts and role of ANDSF in maintaining security in the country stressed role of media was effective in this regard as people obtained most of security reports through media; therefore, media should provide reports in accordance to national interests and in favor of Afghan defense and security forces as media was a relating-bridge between the government and people.

Hashimi, a member of parliament believes that national unity government should always praise Afghan national defense and security forces for their efforts and capabilities in battlefield.

“Strengthening defense and security organs, visiting martyrs’ families and soldiers fighting in battlefield, appointment of merit and home-loving individuals in battlefields and changes in local governments are a range of causes which can put positive impacts on reduction of violence and war and maintaining security in the country,” said Salih Mohammad Saljoqi, another member of parliament.

Praising ANDSF for their works and capabilities in surpassing and repulsing enemies’ attacks, Saljoqi said that the people’s support form their security forces have enabled them to lead most of military operations lonely and such operations have increased the capabilities of ANDSF.

Meanwhile, a number of Afghan people have considered security and peace which have been fragile in recent years as one of top priorities for all the people of Afghanistan.

It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan national defense and security forces have been able to obtain trust of the people who are even now ready to go battlefields in support of their security forces.

Suraya Raiszada















