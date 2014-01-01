Govt. should adopt necessary security measures to protect vulnerable areas

Taliban and Daesh terrorist factions have once again conducted a massacre in Mirza Olag district, which also resulted in displacing of nearly 500 families.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani called the act as inhuman and anti-Islamic, adding the terrorist groups have been defeated in the battlegrounds but resorted to killing civilians throughout the country.

The president’s remarks logically mean that the Taliban have changed their war policy and instead of facing with Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) have begun killing innocent people so to exert pressure on the government by public thoughts.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack on Mirza Olang was led by Mulla Nadir and Ghazanfar, Taliban and Daesh local commanders. Earlier, the Taliban claimed responsibility of the attack.

In fact, attack on civilians, public and holy places is an unforgivable crime and against all Islamic teachings and humanitarian norms.

Besides, UNAMA findings suggest that the Taliban and Daesh have committed the carnage in Mirza Olang district.

Condemning the coward attack on innocent people in the strongest terms, UN special representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto called it the violation of international norms. The agency added there is no evidence of beheading in Mirza Olang and claims on taking hostages and sexual assaults on women have not been confirmed.

Furthermore, UNAMA declared that 36 people had been killed in Mirza Olang, but local officials told media that nearly 50 people had been killed by the Taliban and IS loyalists.

This is while that the government of Afghanistan is committed to execute humanitarian international law.

Based on this law, the country’s security forces are responsible to prevent civilian casualties during operations.

UN has also promised to assist the displaced families of Mirza Olang, because they are now in dire need of urgent humanitarian assistances.

It is merit to mention that the government of Afghanistan has always made effort to adopt necessary security measures particularly in vulnerable areas and ensure everyone’s security so no one is victimized by armed insurgents any longer.

Thus, the government of Afghanistan should launch a thorough investigation on Mirza Olang case and share the results with public people.

Once again, the terrorist groups are asked not to commit humanitarian crimes anymore and put an end to their war against Afghan citizens.

Lailuma Noori




































