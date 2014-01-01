Afghans need to build true national unity to overcome current problems

Afghanistan a country that is experiencing the worst problems for about 40 years. To overcome these grave problems unity is required not dissension. The question is raised what measures should our elites and authorities adopt for the solution of the problems?

BNA political analyst commenting on the issue writes: during about last forty years, the people of Afghanistan has sustained the most severe problems and presently seriously need is felt to settle the problems as soon as possible. For achieving this noble and urgent goal, building a strong and practical national unity and avoiding all kinds of discords is required.

Unfortunately, there are people ignoring this urgent need, in spite of that, they are using all opportunities provided by the state and committed to strengthen the state, but taking anti- state stance and destruct it.

The people’s various strata including politicians have different idea about the ethnic groups living in the country. Apparently, some people have joined the present government aiming to build a strong national unity which required for solving the problems and ensuring peace and stability in the country, but clandestinely they are working for creating discrimination among the people. Ensuring peace and national unity cannot be established by chanting slogans, but need honest commitment and practical work. In Afghanistan there is always talking about the importance of building national unity but it is intangible, national consensus asks honest work and endeavors and to avoid all kinds of linguistic, religious and ethnical discriminations we say “no” to chauvinism and despotism.

It would be advisable all Afghan people regardless of their ethnical, linguistic and religious affiliations consider Islamic Republic of Afghanistan as a national value for protecting the national interests of the country and spare no any effort for strengthening of its authority and pillars.

It is the time, to remedy the wounds Afghanistan sustained during the last forty years not to further hurt it.

Abdul Khalil Menawi



