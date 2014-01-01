1787 airstrikes conducted by Afghan air force in the first half of year, MoD

Officials of the ministry for defense said to suppress the government armed insurgents, 1787 air-raids have been independently conducted by the Afghan air force over the last six months.

Brig. Gen. Dawlat Waziri, the spokesperson to the ministry of defense told The Kabul Times that the Afghan air force could conduct 13476 back up flights against the enemies in different provinces of the country this year.

He stressed that as a result of airstrikes, 179 members of the Taliban and Daesh including their 50 commanders have been killed and 9 others injured, adding the operations have been followed with no civilian casualties.

According to the ministry of defense, currently, the Afghan air force posses 100 military warplanes and the number is getting increased.

Most of air operations have been conducted in cooperation with ground forces in turbulent provinces such as Nangarhar, Ghazni, Helmand, Farah, Kunduz and Badakhshan which followed with eye-catching successes. At the same time, believing in Afghan security forces capabilities, a number of political and military experts said no considerable attention has been paid to Afghan air force over the last fourteen years, thus, the international community particularly the US to further focus on them.

They added the Afghan security forces need tanks, artilleries, heavy weapons and gunships to success against the enemies in the battlegrounds, therefore, the international community should pay serious heed in the respect.

A political expert, Zalmai Ehsas said, “If attention has been paid to Afghan air force over the fourteen years, we would have an equipped air force now.”

Furthermore, a number of citizens believe that the Afghan air force can play effective role in the battlegrounds.

A government employee, Mohammad Amin believes if the domestic policies before ensuring security is changed, the Afghan security forces with supporting and advising of NATO particularly the US would be capable to ensure security throughout the country.

Hashim, a Kabul citizen said Afghanistan was among the countries where has always been given sacrifices in war on terror, thus, the US should continue supporting this country, because the Afghan security forces are still facing with serious challenges.

This is while that fourteen years had passed since presence of international forces in Afghanistan, but still the Afghan air force has not been equipped as it was expected.