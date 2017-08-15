New Kabul Security Plan unveiled

Based on the Kabul New Security Plan, ensuring security for the diplomatic area in Kabul is of the priorities. The plan will expand to cover the entire city and districts of Kabul and then to the neighboring provinces.

MoI and other related agencies have started to implement the plan after it was approved by the president.

General Salim Ehsas, Assistant Deputy Minister of Interior and Acting Kabul Chief of Police during a joint Press Conference with Kabul Governor, Mayor and CEO of CRIDA on 15 Aug, 2017 at GMIC said: “26 checkpoints have been placed around diplomatic areas in Kabul so far, 10 mobile checkpoints have been considered in the routes connected to it and the high-tonnage vehicles are directed through specified roads to deliver the required services.”

Mobile checkpoints and scanners installed around the diplomatic areas in Kabul will be extended to other areas. MoI is planning regular vehicle and motorcycle patrol around the city, added Gen. Ehsas.

He continued that four entrance gates to Kabul are equipped with scanning machines to screen the vehicles and it will be See P3...

also extended to other areas of Kabul. Checkpoints that deemed unnecessary have been removed from across Kabul city and main checkpoints have been enhanced. He stated as per the instruction of the President, a 500-personnel battalion has been included in this security plan to manage the demonstrations in the city.

Mr. Abdullah Habibzai, Kabul Mayor who plays a role in the Kabul New Security Plan said that Kabul Municipality has its plans to support improving security in Kabul that includes Kabul Traffic Management, Construction of the Roads, Improving Public Transportation Systems as well as Kabul Address Enhancement to digitize the addresses. A Joint Board is also formed with the aim to improve traffic in Kabul city, he added.

Mr. Alham Omar Hotaki, CEO of the Capital Region Independent Development Authority (CRIDA) as another stakeholder in the Kabul New Security Plan said: “CRIDA has come up with a plan for alternative road for Wazir Akbar Khan main road. However, Wazir Akbar Khan road would not be closed until construction of the alternative road.” He added that the alternative road is planned to be constructed through Bibi Mehro, Qala Khayat, Qala Nazer and Qala Musa areas. Families who lose their houses due to the construction of new roads will get new apartments in the same area. However, he stressed that construction of the road and destruction of homes will not begin until the residents get the key of the apartments.

The Kabul New Security Plan includes short term and midterm activities that will require three to four months to be implemented, Gen. Ehsas concluded.