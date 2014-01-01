“Whether one wants or not, we complete unfinished chapter of Amanullah Khan”. I have a message to Afghanistan enemies, this nation is not the then people who had forced Ghazi Amanullah Khan to flee. Dreams of Afghanistan national Hero, King Amanullah Khan would be materialized and…

Those words were expressed by president of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on different occasions and times in the last one two years. In his speeches, president Ghani has mentioned name of ex-Afghan monarch Amanullah Khan (1919-1929) more than every other former leaders and rulers. He has mentioned him in good words.

Besides that, in his early days in office, following visiting different parts of Argh, he approached to an old and abandoned desk that was once used by late king Amanullah Khan. He immediately ordered reconstruction of the desk as he is using it.

Ordering rebuilding of Darul Aman palace and deployment of government departments in its vicinity, Ghani tried to implement unfinished dreams of King Amanullah.

Economic Advisor of the second vice president and university lecturer Tosley Gharjistani said, Ashraf Ghani words on continuation of Amanullah Khan Policies, have more practical aspects through him.

But there are certain ideas that had nod existed in ex-government like changing of Afghanistan to regional transit crossroad creation of Central Asian transit routes construction of raid road from central Asia to Afghanistan as parts of these ideas have already, been implemented while others not due to security reasons.

Joint Points: One of the similarities between Ashraf Ghani and Amanullah Khan was their common and similar goals. Efforts of both were concentrated on transformation of Afghanistan. None of these two afghan political rulers had pessimistic approach to western culture and civilization and following western style of government, nation building may be due to acquaintance of both with western culture and civilization. Although the young Amanullah had only once traveled to west while Ashraf Ghani is western- trained and has more acquaintance with texture of western societies.

Afghan researcher Mohammad Farooque Ansari considers opinion of these two rulers close to women position. In his believe, the position that Queen Soraya held in Amanullah led government, Lora Ghani holds in Ashraf Ghani administration. Wives of both rulers have their own offices and appear often beside their husband’s in most socio-politico occasions which is indicator of their opinion to women position in society.

On personal similarities of King Amanullah with Ashraf Ghani it should be said that, both leaders personally think that in comparison with other political leaders, they realize better the country’s interests and are interested to adopt individual decisions.

As following the restoration of Afghanistan independence in 1919, Amanullah Khan created a new atmosphere for Afghanistan international relations, Ashraf opened a new chapter of Afghanistan relations with the west and quelled tensions between Kabul-Washington with signing of BSA with the USA while ex-president Karzai had refused to sign it. Attention to economy including mines extraction that based on some historical evident was the main concern of king Amanullah, is one of the priorities of president Ghani too.

Disagreements: These disagreements in most cases not only separate Ashraf Ghani from Amanullah Khan but put them against each other. During taking his modernist steps king Amanullah had introduced Afghanistan territory based on national identity and was strongly against ethnic-religious discrimination. Shah had believed that modernism is impossible with trible spirits while today trible, ethnic borders have been bolding.

Touching the differences of Ashraf Ghani and Amanullah eras, he said due to slight level of expectation for transethnic partnership in power, the level of power monopoly was less distinguished.

On the other hand, the threat by traditional groups against Amanullah Khan government resulted in his overthrowing, in Ashraf Ghani government is by ethnic groups that neither they take part in decision making nor accept the government while is acting as the symbol of people determination.