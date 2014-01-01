New plan to improve security in Kabul, KPC

After implementation of new plan for maintaining security in Kabul city by new provincial police chief of the province, members of Kabul provincial council are optimistic over the plan and say the new security plan for the city is beneficial and effective.

Welcoming the new Kabul security plan, members of Kabul provincial council stressed on completely implementation of the plan.

According to Kabul police, the plan has kicked off from diplomatic area and will soon cover all areas of the city and districts of Kabul. Nevertheless, in consideration to infiltration of enemies in security forces, security experts are insisting on reforms in security organs.

In an interview with The Kabul Times correspondent, a member of Kabul provincial council Rahimullah Mujahid said, “First serious attention should be paid to diplomatic area where all embassies and NGOs are located and plan should be implemented first on this area.”

“The new security plan of Kabul had been proposed to the President and has been now approved, so we hope that security in the city will improve by implementation of the new plan”, Mujahid said, adding that the new security plan would be beneficial for 80% people of Kabul as installation of new security posts in squares and other areas would prevent from security threats in the city.

He further said that security scanners installed in four gates of Kabul would prevent from drugs, explosives, ammunitions and other crimes, asking Kabul police to further make efforts towards checking all cars and heavy trucks in the gates of Kabul.

Meanwhile, Kabul police chief says in new security plan prepared for Kabul, maintaining security of diplomatic area in top priority for Afghan government and will help provide better security for Kabul residents.

According to a spokesperson to Kabul police chief Abdul Basir Mujahid, the new security plans has begun from diplomatic area and will later cover other areas of the city and districts of Kabul.

“New portable gates have been installed in various parts of diplomatic area”, Mujahid asserted, adding that other gates for heavy trucks have been also installed.

Related to checking cars in the city, Mujahid said, “Kabul police has the right to check any kinds of car and if avoided, legal action will be taken in this regard”.

According to military experts, the new security plan could be effective if it is implemented and Kabul police make further efforts for prevention of security threats in the city.

It is worth mentioning that the new security plan has been proposed after a range of suicide attacks killing a large number of innocent residents of Kabul.