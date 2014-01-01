High personality of King Amanullah Khan

Born in 1892 in Paghman beautiful hill. Amanullah Khan was son of Amir Habibullah Khan and his mother was Queen Sarwar Sultan. His mother was a sagacious and intelligent woman who educated her son such properly that later he played effective role in determination of people and country’s destiny.

Since adolescence, he had generous spirit and had always thought on his people prosperity and country’s rebuilding. When he captured the thrown and became king, restoration of independence was his immediate step and master piece which would never be forgotten.

After Ahmad Shah Abdali, he is the most acknowledged king as his name is mentioned simultaneous with independence.

In opinion of scholars and according to historical references, Amanullah Khan was a freedom fighter, modernist, knowledge and culture lover full of highest patriotic sentiments.

He was always cheerful and behaved kindly with people, used simple clothes, always wore an overcoat and had always gone to the most dangerous areas without bodyguard.

He was in regular contact with pedestrians on streets and bazaars, with shop keepers, customers, students, low rank employees and collected information on their problems. He never drank wine and didn’t like luxury life. A big change happened in his high personality at the age of 23 when he married in 1913 with Soraya daughter of Mahmood Beg Tarzi. Both the queen and his father-in-law were of high personalities.

The author of “Reforms and Revolution” Leon Plada according to a close friend of Amanullah Khan Abdul Ghani in 1929 wrote: Amanullah Khan was a young, 30 years old, healthy, strong, medium size, owner of attractive and lovely personality, always dominating his nerves moves, hard worker and laborious who used to work from 8 am to late night and only allotted three hours for personal leisure performing of religious rites and rest. He was owner of a clear open mind void of every discrimination who had full knowledge on social and political affairs.

Joseph Kestnai another dignitary wrote on his personality, Amanullah Khan was a patriotic, active, energetic, thirsty of freedom, owner of high moral, brave and provident person who had always dreamt unity of Muslims.

Late Mohammad Akbar Pamir has also made the following comments on high qualities of King Amanullah Khan. Amanullah Khan was a sincere person who owned firm determination like his grandfather Amir Abdurahman Khan. He had medium size, healthy figure, with bright brown skin, intelligent, short mustaches, meeky. Beside national languages, he had spoken in Turkish too, was learning French, sang Persian poems, and was a skilled shooter, qualified horse rider. During sermon speech, audience had crying. He liked music and sport. During sermons, he had been always suggested national unity. Contrary to his father and grandfather, Amanullah was not in favor polygamy and was satisfied with one spouse. He didn’t want gap between king and nation. He had invited followers of all religions to unity and agreement.