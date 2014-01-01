Privatization by the term, means betraying national interests

A calm and at the same time, the speedy process under the pretext of supporting the government merely named privatization is taking place in Afghan society. Namely, it is called, pro-state supporting measures which not only jeopardizes the role of a state as a main political actor but also enable the government to meet the majority’s will.

Naturally, most people are in two kinds: the investor who sells goods and the customer who buy his needy. As a citizen, we normally like to buy the needy goods in lower price and good quality. Who sells the goods, likes to have much surplus. There is some sort of interaction among the society. At the same time, the state as a major political actor which is obliged to take care of the prices in markets, must consistently, manage and control the market the keep the prices stable. The private sector must help the government to keep the transaction process stable and peaceful. But unfortunately, after 9/11 attacks on the US and following its large military intervention, and establishment of the new government post- Taliban era, bringing democracy and ensuring free market and order to hand over completely all economic transaction to the private sector, has been taking place constantly and the free markets were supposed to lead to free societies to boost ensuring democracy. That was the case, when even some government officials are under the pretext of helping democracy, intend to privatize all public entities gradually. Some rumors indicate that in the long run, it has already planned by the westernized Afghan authority to privatize all public property even schools and university (educational institutes) keeping the excuse of helping the state to left the burden of expenditures. Even some argue that in one country like Afghanistan which its incomes are much less than its outcome, the only way to ensure and keep the balance between these two yardsticks of the economy is to privatize the public institutions and give them to the private sector. Mainly, by doing this they try to ensure monstrous free market mechanism in Afghanistan and raise the level of taxes.

As capitalism and the free market are strictly correlated to each other and both create an economic monopoly, it is mostly perilous that a poor nation which has lost most of its infrastructures and has no source of income due to long run devastating war is now deliberately being driven toward free oligarchic market supported by global capitalism.

It was supposed to be a match made in heaven. Capitalism and democracy, we’ve long been told, are the twin ideological pillars capable of bringing unprecedented prosperity and freedom to the world.

In recent decades, the duo has shared a common ascent.

By almost any measure, global capitalism is triumphant. Most nations around the world are today part of a single, integrated, and turbocharged global market. Democracy has enjoyed a similar renaissance.

Three decades ago, a third of the world’s nations held free elections; today, nearly two thirds do. The polls show the lowering level of ensuring democracy in a poor nation such as Afghanistan jeopardizing state-building process as a whole. Major Powers such the US which raised as a super power due to capitalized free oligarchic market is trying to scale back its military presence in most parts of the world, is severe, supporting this anti- national and anti- people process to privatize all government entities. Mainly, they are trying to reach to two objectives:

First, they intend to debilitate the state and weaken its maneuver ability in order to completely destroy public properties and privatize all industrial entities. Nowadays, we see a lot of indications asserted by government officials to apparently keep the balance between the state and private sector however it is, in fact, a state debilitating process which not only meets the general wells but also makes risk the future of Afghanistan’s economy. Perhaps by doing that most people don’t realize their intention and deliberately help them. As most of the Afghan youngsters who return from abroad after terminating their studies think that the only way to heal fragile and broken economy of the country is to privatize all the public institutions. Even most of them return with BA.MA and PhD educational degrees still haven’t realized the perilous process of privatization of public institutions. No matter how this process deliberately inflicts damage and devastation upon the national interests of the country and the entire nation, this generation is unconsciously supporting this most radicalized process and not taking majority’s wills.

Second, by the privatization of public properties, as most of the free market thinkers mainly the authorized officials in the government who own a lot of capitals and have the ability to buy public entities such as hospitals, schools, independent and industrialized sectors, will take advantage of that. Most of the so called democratic and westernized type of government authorities are rich men. No matter how it will inflict damage upon to the public infrastructures and how it will destroy the basement of the general economy, it is for them to prioritize their interests rather than general will.

We learn from theþ common researchers in the field of economy that hence an economic system is under direct influence of political system of each state, and the distribution of material and financial resources takes place based on ideology, therefore, this is the free market which acts under the direct influence of democracy and democracy doesn’t have any direct and proven recommendation in terms of arbitrary distribution of financial resources. In addition taking into consideration that liberalism is one of the democracy’s components and this is possible when man’s freedom based on natural rights have been given to mankind and the state doesn’t have the right to deprive him.

According to the liberal economists, the free market is placed around this theory and installed inside a democratic frame and has gained an arbitrary form of economic deals without considering the principle of justice and philanthropy. It means that we are faced with such kind of dominant ideas on economic fate of the nations which its main purpose is the free market.

This is, in fact, the main point of the economic history of the human being which a minority is trying to gain more wealth and use this so-called free market as an instrument.

There is some free market thinker who thinks that the main reason for these miseries of mankind is the idea of economic justice.

They are trying to dominate this idea in society that free market is the main reason of development and progress of the society and it ensures social justice to further economic growth.

The interested and thinker of free market are emphasizing to place free market around the theory of liberal political economy of powerful liberal democracy’s components such as priority of personal interests on social interests and total prohibition of state intervention under the pretext of protecting collective interests on the property and personal interests, personal rights that should be in the framework of the rights reserved for the person and the state is responsible to protect these rights. In this case, the state’s role in terms of economic affairs in addition to being a state is nothing else except a symbolic role that could eventually, causes forming of “minimum state”. Therefore a minimum state has only the duty of protecting the riches wealth under the umbrella of the economic oligarchy. For this reason, liberal free market thinkers, have a positive vision of such kind of state “minimum states”. According to them, the state can only contribute in those fields which ensure natural rights of the people. Moreover, based on their vision, the state can only intervene in the area wherever, the private sector doesn’t interest. Therefore, if the state is going further more to involve in economic affairs, it automatically changes into “maximum state” and creates obstacles for the economic oligarchy which is not in any way a favorable and desirable state for them. Then, if the state is running by minority and the economy’s wheel is running by (political and economic oligarchy), the liberal state is a not- democratic and unpopular government. Because their gained legitimacy is underestimated of economic liberalist ideas and decreases its popularity due to not paying attention to collective wills and providing better public services.

In addition, implementing free market, eventually, could lead the state toward totalitarian economic oligarchy in the frame of liberal totalitarian one. The same thing goes in Afghanistan, wherever, state’s men without experience with the fake MA and PhD in the field of economics returned to Afghanistan post 9/11 and with gaining huge amount of money from foreign donations, had been trying to expand the idea of free market with any restriction in poor society of this country. They also have been trying to prove democracy with free market correlated to each other to indicate that this is the free market which strengthens the democracy. But they have been so wrong and have had mistaken repeatedly.