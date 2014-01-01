Few axes of Daesh attacks in Afghanistan

During the past two years, Deash terrorist group has targeted Shia minority in Afghanistan. In fact, Daesh has started its operation in Afghanistan since 2015, chosen Pakistan and Afghanistan as two main areas for its caliphate and wished to dominate on the region by putting the name of Khorasan on this region (IS-Khorasan).

Daesh or IS-Khorasan by imitating from its counterpart in Middle East have resorted to guerrilla tactics as suicide attacks, organized killings and making use of new and brutal tactics and have tried to further expand its presence in Afghanistan. Therefore, cause of increasing attacks on Afghanistan’s Shia population can be reviewed in the following few axes:

1. In consideration to presence of nearly 30,000 Afghans in Syria and Iraq, Daesh terrorist group considers presence of Shia combatants in Syria as a good justification for killing Shias in Kabul and other parts of the country. In fact, Daesh is trying to put Shia population on two difficult routes in alignment with policies of the Islamic Republic in the region or divergence with Iran. Thus, attacks against Shia population in Afghanistan were considered as revenge from Hazara youth fighting in support of Bashar Asad government in Syria and such attacks might continue if they do not stop going to Syria for the support of Asad’s government.

2. In other dimension, previously areas where Shia population are living were mostly targeted by Taliban and many people were killed by the group, but currently most leaders of Taliban do not target Shias anymore, while Taliban consider themselves as Hanafi. Now, Daesh besides increasing its organized attacks on Shias is able to create differences between Shia and Ahl-e-Sunat in Afghanistan.

3. One of the most important impetuses for Daesh is to find base in order to jump to a number of the Central Asian countries and create relating bridges in areas bordering Pakistan as most of experts consider Afghanistan as route and bridge for crossing Daesh and other terrorist groups to Central Asia and China. In this scenario, Afghanistan is a proper place for expansion of Daesh’s infiltration as the respective group has tried to bring areas in the country’s north and center under its control by massacring Shias and forcing them to leave the areas. Currently, Daesh has close relations with Hezb-e-Islamic Turkistan and other terrorist groups in the region. According to reports, hundreds of insurgents from Iraq and Syria have entered Afghanistan.

4. Most of the people believe that the terrorist group named Daesh perpetrating various crimes in Afghanistan is part of Taliban equipped by Pakistan. Nevertheless, direct and indirect role of Pakistan in developing Daesh in Afghanistan is important. From one side, Pakistan is an attractive place for Daesh and on the other hand, Pakistan Khyber 4 operation apparently launched for prevention of expansion of Daesh in Pakistan soil had not been for rooting out the group, but the operation was for making the group enter Afghanistan. Meanwhile, followed by defeat of Daesh in Mosul, now the group is making effort to make use of enmity against Shias’ interests as a tool for uniting its various fronts in Afghanistan.