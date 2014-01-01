Pakistan and the policy of supporting terrorism in Afghanistan

Nowadays, security situation has been deteriorating and violence rate increased. Terrorist groups including Taliban are attempting to occupy government centers and approach populated areas near the urban centers. According to experts, the goal behind these efforts and attempts is to dominate these regions of the country to pave the way for transferring centers of these groups into Afghanistan geography.

In opinion of experts, the Pakistani government never wants to give up support of Taliban and other terrorists to relax international pressures due to operation of save sanctuaries of terror groups inside its territory contrary to expectations and cooperate the Afghan government and international community in war on terror and counter violence. But in contrary, she intends to escape from pressures either to at least alleviate pressures or end them or safe hegemonistic objectives and her strategic depth.

Pakistan is keenly interested the terrorist groups who agree with its regional policies dominate certain areas, and establish training centers and operational cells to organize suicide attacks and explosions. This enables Pakistan to resist against criticism, due to its terror supporting policies and announces that she has expelled and ousted terrorist groups of Taliban and Haqqani network from its soil and they have no longer any safe hideouts but they are deployed in Afghanistan and Pakistan has no responsibility to fight them but it is the responsibility of the Afghan government to fight them.

Due to this reason, the wars have recreantly intensified and insurgency extended into big cities. Sometimes ago, reports were released in media that Pakistan has suspended majority of religious schools and sent their students into Afghanistan to inflame further the fire of violences in Afghanistan. Based on these reports, the Pakistanis have not been satisfied with these gestures but in many cases like incidents in Jani Khyle district, soldiers and officers of Pakistani army have been involved in fighting against ANSF.

Media reports narrated presence of Pakistani militia in wars in most areas including Helmand. All these have caused the wars to be intensified in most areas, some districts collapse and disturbances increase against Afghan troops.

This situation requires the pressures to be increased on Pakistan and the international community should ask Pakistani authorities why they have resorted to such a dangerous policy.

No decisive and suitable reaction should be spared against Islamabad policy. Pakistan cannot refuse taking responsibility for its deeds. Because she is directly involved in all terrorist activities in the region.