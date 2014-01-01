Govt. supports national strategy on access to information

National Strategy on Access to Information codified by the Oversight Commission on Access to Information has been officially introduced during a ceremony held by the Chief Executive

Supporting the strategy, officials stressed that the government administrations are responsible to let the people access to information.

Access to information should turn to culture and the Chief Executive Office would cooperate with civil society and people of Afghanistan in this regard, Dr. Abdullah said.

According to law, the government administrations should classify the information and put them to people access, otherwise, any carelessness would cause the people not to believe in government anymore, CE Abdullah added.

He stressed that the government managers should let the people access to information and never reject the people demands in the respect.

At the same time, the oversight commission on access to information has codified the national strategy on access to information for four next years. Based on this, to create transparency within the government institutions, the people access to information should be increased.

Officials of the commission said the strategy has been codified in consultation with partners and stakeholders including civil societies, media, public services in-charges and government employees, and if it is implemented, transparency would be created in the government function.

Head of monitoring commission on access to information, Sayed Ekram Afzali said that implementation of the law on access to information would lead the government to transparency, meet the demands of the people and solve many challenges that exist in the country.

He stressed if the government acts based on the strategy, the country would be the first position in transparency among the world countries.

“In Afghanistan all information is classified in the government institutions, in exceptional cases you can get information if you know someone,” said Sayed Ekram Afzali, chairman of the access to information monitoring committee.

Likewise, he added the government administrations are not keen to share any information with people, that is why corruption’s rate has been likely increased.

Furthermore, Mujib Khelwatgar, executive chief of Afghanistan’s supporting free media said the government institutions should cooperate with media on access to information, because media play the bridge role between the people and government.

This is while that the government of Afghanistan has always said it would support the media, and stressed access to information is the people’s right.