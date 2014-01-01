All waiting for Donald Trump’s new Afghanistan strategy

US Senator John MacCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services on Thursday unveiled his own strategy for the US in Afghanistan. According to McCain, President Donald Trump’s administration has not come with a strategy so far.

Senator McCain’s strategy includes adding more US troops for counterterrorism missions, increasing US airpower to aid Afghan forces and providing the US military with broader authority to target enemy forces including the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, Al Qaeda and ISIS.

“We must face facts: we are losing in Afghanistan and time is of the essence if we intend to turn the tide, “McCain said in a statement. “We need an integrated civil-military approach to bolster U.S. counterterrorism efforts, strengthen the capability and capacity of Afghanistan government and security forces, and intensify diplomatic efforts to facilitate a negotiated peace process in Afghanistan in cooperation with regional partners.”

McCain wants the US to enter into an agreement with Afghanistan government for an enduring US counterterrorism presence in Afghanistan, and he wants to put more pressure on Pakistan to stop providing sanctuaries to the Taliban and Haqqani Network.

Like Soviet Union, U.S. is further sinking in Afghanistan’s marsh day by day and as burden of billions dollars’ expenses of the country’s longest war is on American tax-payers, no horizon of U.S. success seems in Afghanistan and Asia.

Although pressure on Pakistan has been demanded from White House by republicans in recent years, but it does not seem to conduct an operation giving tangible result in consideration to complication of relations between U.S. and Pakistan, unlimited abilities of Pakistan in destabilizing Afghanistan and lack of a strong, effective and honest strategy for counterterrorism.

In consideration to the issues, U.S. is facing with critical and perplexed circumstances in Afghanistan according to experts and analysts. Meanwhile, following consultations in connection with U.S. new war strategy in Afghanistan, discussion on privatization of Afghanistan war has been proposed. A day earlier, White House said Trump was reviewing to send 5500 more U.S. troops and 90 planes to Afghanistan. In a statement released by White House said, “After weeks of consultations between members of National Security and advisors to President Trump, privatization of Afghanistan war was finally proposed by Black Water company”. The plan has been criticized and followed by negative reactions including negative reaction of Afghanistan former President Hamid Karzai, who has considered privatization of Afghanistan war as main cause of prolongation of the war and would result in critical outcomes for Afghanistan.

We should wait and see how President Trump by overcoming different current visions will unveil his new strategy in Afghanistan?

Lailuma Noori
























