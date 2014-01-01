Military operation conducted to retake Mirza Olang

The ministry of defense has declared that military operation has launched to retake Mirza Olang district, a move resulted in killing and inuring 17 insurgents so far.

The spokesperson to the ministry of defense, Dawlat Waziri said, “Two airstrikes were launched on Mirza Olang district on Friday, resulting in killing 13 Taliban fighters.”

During the operation, two army soldiers have been inured, he confirmed.

According to the government officials, twoa Taliban commanders had also been killed during air-raids.

Earlier, Zabihullah Amani said that the operations have been conducted from the air and ground, during which two check posts have been retaken from the Taliban whom suffered heavy losses as well.

The operation has conducted almost one week after the strategic area has been attacked by the Taliban whom had also reportedly committed a massacre there.

The Taliban called killing civilians, the government propaganda, but added they have killed 28 armed men of ‘People Uprising’.

War crime: Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission called killing civilians in Mirza Olang an inhuman and cruel act, adding the crime has forced many families to leave their homes.

The commission asked the government and judicial organs to identify those behind this catastrophe and bring them to justice.

Criticisms: Delay in conducting military operation has raised the people criticisms particularly in social media, as few days ago, the president said he would avenge the carnage of Mirza Olang residents.

A number of those who sought refuge in Sar-e-Pul city said the operation has conducted while they lost everything.

An elder of Mirza Olang said the problem would not be solved if the operation’s aim is to only retake the area, adding the Taliban have made a strong base in Shahrestan district that would seriously threaten their district once again.

At the same time, tens of members of ‘National Solidarity Party’ have earlier staged a demonstration in the capital Kabul, criticizing the related officials for failure in the respect.

Mirza Olang valley fallen to insurgents last week. The Sar-e-Pul governor said the Taliban and IS fighters have committed crimes against humanity following the collapse of the area.

Military commanders said they would continue their crackdown until Mirza Olang is fully cleared of the militants.

Lailuma Noori



