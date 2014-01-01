Necessary steps should be taken to improve IDPs life condition, UN

During the past few years, a large number of our countrymen have been displaced from their homes due to increasing insecurities, poverty and natural incidents and the number displaced families have unprecedentedly increased in the past two years.

According to UN officials, Afghanistan is the second country the world where the number of internal displaced families is increasing day by day. UN officials are stressing that it is necessary to address and provide further assistance to internal displaced families in particular women and children.

“Afghanistan is the world’s second country where the number of displaced families has increased due to continued war, so it is necessary to discuss the issue and necessary steps should be taken in order to improve the life condition of the families in particular women and girls”, a UN official said.

Based on reports, 65 million people have been displaced due to war, showing the highest number comparing to previous years.

Related to refugees, internal displaced families and returnees’ life condition, a spokesperson to ministry of refugees and repatriates and media advisor to the ministry Hafiz Ahmad Miakhil told The Kabul Times correspondent, “During the past few years, nearly one million of our countrymen have been displaced from their areas as Helmand, Farah, Nangarhar, Kunduz and other insecure provinces due to insecurities. Only in Kabul, the capital city nearly 8000 displaced families most of whom have been displaced from Helmand, Farah and Nangarhar are living”.

Miakhil further said that the ministry has prepared a policy for internal displaced based on which national and international organizations and donors are working closely with us, adding that first displaced families were surveyed and later introduced to donor organizations.

Related to reintegration of displaced families, Miakhil asserted, “We are working on plan how to reintegrate the families to their home provinces “.

Meanwhile, a number of experts and citizens of the country in separate interviews with The Kabul Times correspondent have expressed their serious concerns over increasing internal displaced families in the country.

A political expert Mohammad Mudaqiq while expressing concern over increasing insecurities in a number of provinces and life condition of displaced families said unfortunately the government of Afghanistan had not had particular program to address problems of displaced people in the country.

A university lecturer Akbar Jawad says one of principal needs of internal displaced families is to have shelter which should be provided by the government.

Based on official statistics of Afghanistan government, currently 1.5 million people have been displaced from their areas due to increasing insecurities and poverty in the country.

Suraya Raiszada