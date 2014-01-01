Iran plays significant role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction, peace process, experts

Following official visit of President Ashraf Ghani to Teheran, a number of lawmakers and experts called relation with Iran in the benefit of Afghanistan.

They stressed that both countries should avail the opportunities in the interest of regional and the world stability.

Asking for further regional countries, particularly Iran’s cooperation with Afghanistan on peace process, the lawmakers and experts according to The Kabul Times stressed that Iran can play effective role on Afghanistan’s reconstruction and peace process.

A lawmaker, Hashimi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran could play effective role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction, security, bringing peace as well as in term of transit.”

He added Afghanistan should maintain relations with Iran in economy, political and cultural fields and use its transit facilities.

Pointing at religious, historical and cultural similarities between the two countries, he said Afghanistan and Iran were facing common threats and challenges.

According to him, President Ghani’s trip to Iran can be called an effective step toward bolstering relations between the two countries.

At the same time, an international relations expert and a university lecturer, Haidar Hemat said, “Terrorism and extremism are common threats for Afghanistan, Iran and other regional and the world countries as a whole.”

Thus, the fight against terrorism would not yield positive outcomes unless Islamic countries join hands with each other in the respect.

Water has always been a challenge between the two countries, he said, adding five committees that have been formed by the two countries should solve the issue in consider with Afghanistan’s national sovereignty.

Pakistan and Iran have always had historical claims over the water resources of Afghanistan. These claims have always been rejected by Afghanistan. The chaotic politics of water between Afghanistan and its neighbors has a long history, due to the lack of water-sharing agreements between them.

Currently, there are nearly three million Afghan refugees living in Iran, thus, the government of Afghanistan should seek some strategies so the problems between the two countries not to be misused by the enemies, Hemat continued.

Safia Hamnava, a civil society member and a university lecturer said, “I hope the regional countries particularly Iran to cooperate with Afghanistan in war on terror and ensuring peace and stability throughout the country.”

This comes as a number of government armed insurgents are reportedly being supported by some foreign countries to carry out subversive activities in Afghanistan.