NUG needs to review its security & political programs against Taliban

During the past two days, Afghan defense and security forces have launched more than 90 military operations in 20 provinces where 260 Taliban insurgents and other terrorist groups have been killed. Despite these operations, Taliban insurgents have been able to capture one of the key areas of Sar-e-Pul province.

Mirzawalang, an area where had been protected by local armed individuals who were resisting against Taliban and preventing them from entering and infiltrating into the capital city of Sar-e-Pul, but due to heavy fighting and no air support to local police in the area, armed Taliban insurgents have entered the area and massacred more than 40 civilians including children and women.

Local officials claimed that Taliban and ISIS forces launched a joint attack on a village in Mirzawalang, killing 50 people including women and children.

The village, in the Mirzawalang area of Sar-e-Pul province, came under attack by militants from the two groups.

In consideration that some parts of the province are under control of Taliban and other sources confirm presence of nearly 2000 members of Daesh and Taliban in the province, falling the area into the Taliban hand will more endanger capital city of the province.

Increasing violence and fighting has caused concerns of falling parts of an area, capital city and even a province into the Taliban hand and increasing military and political pressure on national unity government.

Therefore, the only main issue facing all the people is that Taliban are fighting to capture more lands in the country, so continuing such situation will cause increasing of general dissatisfaction and can provide facility for terrorist groups to further bloodshed in the country.

It seems that national unity government needs to review its security and political programs against Taliban.

This review should include the modality of supporting local militias too in order to fight and surpass armed Taliban insurgents.

On the other hand, the government needs to revive the trust wall between the people and government. Furthermore, it is necessary that security reforms should be seriously executed and finalized.