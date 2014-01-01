ANDSF achievements positively impact on security situation, MoD

Security officials say armed insurgents have tried to insecure Afghanistan and had infelicitous plans to deteriorate security situation in a number of provinces during the past five months, but fortunately all their plans and programs have been thwarted by Afghan national defense and security forces.

Related surpassing armed insurgents and achievements of Afghan national defense and security forces across the country, a spokesperson to national defense ministry Gen. Dawlat Waziri told The Kabul Times correspondent, “During the past five months, Afghan security forces have been able to thwart most of programs and plans of Taliban and had lots of achievements so far. We have tactical programs and will try our best to repulse any types of threats and attacks of the enemies and our main goal is to target strategic locations of the enemies who have not been able to capture even a remote district of the country, which is considered as big achievements for Afghan security forces.”“During the past five months, Afghanistan national defense and security forces have been able to plan and launch numerous operations in various provinces of the country and we have been able to secure various districts in Nangarhar, Nooristan, Badakhshan, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar and Badghis and the operations have been successfully ended”.According to ministry of national defense, as a result of clearing, special and night operations launching by Afghan forces during the past 24 hours, 138 armed insurgents have been killed.

Based on statements of officials for MoD, Afghan national defense and security forces have planned 20 clearing operations, 22 special and two night operations in 15 provinces of the country during the past 24 hours as a result of which a number of Taliban leaders and commanders were perished and some others were arrested and retaking areas and districts facing enemies threats has been another achievement for the government and security forces. The MoD spokesperson further said that fortunately achievements of ANA forces have been unprecedented during the past five months as armed insurgents had sustained heavy casualties in Kunduz, Faryab, Helmand and Urzgan provinces.Meanwhile, Afghanistan government has worked on a security program and will be implemented during the upcoming four years and the people will witness positive changes towards maintaining security in the country.According to officials for the country’s national security council, a four-year plan has been prepared based on overall assessments for development of ANDSF and effectiveness of their activities and operations. Mobilization of Afghan national defense and security forces in particular the country’s air force was the main part of BSA between Kabul and Washington, but is said that such commitments have not been implemented so far. Nevertheless, MoD says Washington has stepped up new policies for mobilization of Afghanistan national security forces and counter terrorism in the country.Meanwhile, a number of military experts while praising Afghan national defense and security forces for their efforts towards maintaining security in the country stressed new plans and programs should be taken for surpassing armed insurgents during the current year. Suraya Raiszada

