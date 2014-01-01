US new strategy to affect Afghanistan’s security situation

The US new strategy on Afghanistan and the region was expected to be declared on midst July, but due to unclear reasons it has not been announced so far.

The Afghan officials hope the US new Afghan strategy to positively affect the country’s security situation.

The deputy spokesperson to the ministry of defense, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Radmanish told The Kabul Times the US strategy on Afghanistan would come into effect and we are sure that the world countries would decide about terrorism supporting countries.

The senate believes that the US should declare its strategy on Afghanistan as soon as possible, within which further pressures should be imposed on Iran and Pakistan.

Senate chairman, Fazel Hadi Muslimyar stressed that supporting the government of Afghanistan should be prioritized in the US new strategy.

“The US and NATO forces should continue cooperation with the Afghan security forces so they are fully prepared to foil the terrorists’ malicious designs,” he further said.

A member of Wolesi Jirga’s international relations commission, Katawazi said the US success in Afghan war would be impossible unless it pressures Pakistan.

He added if the US doesn’t isolate Pakistan, its new strategy on Afghanistan would also face failure, stressing that the US should force Pakistan to make Taliban join peace process.

A political expert, Haidar Hemat said, “US has made mistakes in Afghanistan in terms of politics and military and now its success in Afghan war directly relates to honest cooperation of Pakistan in peace issues.”

However, the US has not still declared its Afghanistan strategy, but it is expected that by its implementation, war level to reduce at some extent on one hand and on the other, pressure intensifies on Pakistan.

At the same time, a number of Kabul citizens believe that the US in its new strategy should further focus on terrorists’ hideouts operational beyond the country’s borders.

A teacher, Freshta Amarkhil believes that the US is making effort to intensify war in Afghanistan and make Taliban to join peace talks.

This is while that more than fourteen years had passed since presence of the international forces in Afghanistan, but still the country is facing with threats and insecurities.

Thus, it is hoped the US new strategy on Afghanistan to positively affect the situation of the country.