Consecutive defeats increase terrorists’ revenge, lawmakers

Following deadly attack on Iraqi embassy in Kabul, a number of lawmakers and experts told The Kabul Times that consecutive defeat of insurgents on the battlegrounds has caused to increase revenge sense among them.

Jawid Kohistani, a political expert said the experiences have shown that the government armed oppositions have always strived to create insecurity in the country particularly in the capital Kabul.

Therefore, the government of Afghanistan should make effort to strengthen the country’s detective and intelligence agencies so they can foil the terrorists’ malicious designs before they take place, he further said.

“One of the strategies that could face the insurgents with failure is creating coordination among the security entities, a move will weaken the enemies’ morale on the battlefields” he added.

Former deputy minister of interior, Hadi Khalid said, “Fortunately today, Afghanistan enjoys a special position among the neighboring and world countries, because it has strong military forces whom are being supported by the world superpowers to ensure security throughout the country.”

What is controversial to the people of Afghanistan is the terrorist attacks have always been taking place in the country, particularly in the capital Kabul. Because, however, the city is well-protected, but the people are still witnessing killing and injuring of civilians in any corner, he added.

Officials of the ministry for defense are saying that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are well-prepared to defend the country against the enemies.

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Radmanish, the deputy spokesperson to the ministry of defense told The Kabul Times that the Afghan security forces’ war against the government armed insurgents would continue and they are decisive in this regard. “Successive defeat of IS group in eastern Nangarhar province has caused to intensify the revenge sense among them,” he added.

The faction has done much to achieve its goals in Afghanistan, but they failed and it won’t happen in the future as well, he continued.

The enemies’ capability is not concerning and they are getting weakened by each passing day, he stressed.

At the same time, the country’s national security council is also stressing on further strengthening and equipping of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and implementation of the four-year security plan on war on terror is the government’s priority.

Lauding the Afghan security forces sacrifices, the country’s citizens said that coordination should be created among the security entities so they can successfully fight against the enemy.

This is while that now, Afghanistan is enjoying professional security forces whom can skillfully defend the country against any terrorist move.

Suraya Raiszada








