Protesters’ demands for reforms to be addressed

Huge number of people, mostly civilians were killed or wounded, when a Vehicle-Born Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIED) was blown up in the hearth of the capital Kabul last week.

The deadly blast sparked anger from thousands of citizens to take to the streets to demand resignation of the national unity government leaders or at least bring widespread reforms in the security sector.

A number of protesters have also been killed and wounded during a violent rally around the presidential palace walls, when the protest turned violent, after the security forces sprayed air and ground bullets on the protesters. The presidential palace in a statement said that the legal demand of the protestors would essentially be addressed and those took them under barrage would be brought to the justice and judicial organs.

Meanwhile, the Amnesty International in a statement condemned killing protesters and said the legal demand of the protesters should be met by the government. “Peaceful demonstration was the right any Afghan and the government has to take security of the protesters and those resorted to the killing of the protesters should be brought to justice,” said the organization.

The US embassy in Kabul has said that the US would continue standing alongside the Afghans and stay against those willing to harm Afghanistan and the Afghans.

“During the international meeting expected to be held in Kabul this month I would like to send this message to the enemies of Afghanistan that the International Community would resolutely stand beside the Afghans and the Afghan government,” assured US Charge d’ Affairs to Kabul Hogu Lorenz.

Peaceful demonstration is the right of any Afghan individuals, he said as quoted in the message.

The enemy of Afghanistan would never get success and the US would continue sustainable support to Afghanistan and wants to build a tranquil future for the Afghans, said the statement quoting him.

The US embassy officials have also said some opportunist individuals tried to misuse the people self-launched demonstration, while peaceful demonstration is the rights of any Afghan and the government of Afghanistan wants to seriously investigate into the case.

In the meantime, the country’s ministry of foreign affairs has rejected Pakistani allegations of the Afghan government failure to take security of its citizens and said that many evidences were available indicating Pakistan’s involvement in the country’s insecurities and as long as some countries support the evil phenomenon, efforts to fight terrorism would go in vain. Kabul citizens also asked the protesters to exercise restraints, as the enemies were constantly on alert to use chaos and disorder to kill the innocent people and further disturb security.