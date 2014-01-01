MoE new strategy to help fighting corruption

The ministry of economy said it has prepared new strategy for better ensuring accountability, review and transparency, a move which would be effective in fighting corruption.

The ministry says that after insecurity, corruption is a big challenge before implementation of development projects.

The ministry of economy, Abdul Satar Murad on Tuesday while introducing new strategy told media that based on the new strategy, they have sacked many corrupts and introduced a number of high-ranking government officials to Attorney General Office (AGO).

He added that based on this program, they would prioritize transparency in financial, procurement and administrative sections and would put all related information of the ministry to the people access.

“The ministry of economy has introduced three persons to AGO so far, as well as tens of employees have sacked,” Minister Murad went on to say.

“Since I assumed office, we have worked on the new strategy,” he continued.

Establishing a stock where records quantity and quality of all goods related to public assets, arranging files, prevention of wasting of time by employees and some other such things form the new strategy of the ministry for economy.

This is while that Afghanistan is among the top corrupt countries of the world, but the government of Afghanistan has committed to remove corruption and ensure transparency in all fields in order the foreign aids are not cut.

At the meantime, High Office of Oversight and Anti-Corruption says that practical works are being felt in term of fighting corruption and new strategy of the ministry for economy can also be effective to prevent administrative corruption in the country.

A deputy to anti-corruption office, Mohammad Amin said that corruption has rooted to politics, economy and system of the country.

He added broadcasting of the ministry for economy’s performances can be an effective step toward fighting corruption in the country.

Corruption is a widespread and growing problem in Afghan society. Afghanistan ranks 169 of 176 in Transparency International’s 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index. “In opinion surveys of Afghans,” noted the Asia Foundation in a 2012 report, “corruption is consistently singled out as a problem.”

Therefore, firm will is needed to prevent this phenomenon. Shukria Kohistani