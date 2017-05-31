Four ways forward in Afghanistan

The United States of America should use four strategies in Afghanistan which include state building, reconciliation, containment and basing.

Each strategy contains distinct goals, its own theory of victory, and unique costs and risks.

The George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations muddled or vacillated among all four options, which generated incoherence and sometimes worked at cross-purposes. The Trump administration must weigh each strategy individually and make a hard choice based on achievable ends and acceptable tradeoffs. And it must do so before it puts more American and NATO troops in harm’s way.

After a five-month-long interagency review process, senior officials have recommended that U.S. President Donald Trump should send several thousand more troops to Afghanistan.

According to foreignaffairs, Samir Lalwani writes,the request is in line with proposals from General John Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, and makes the consensus recommendation of about 3,000-5,000 more troops. But troop increases alone do not a strategy make.

Scholars as varied as Stephen Walt and Michael O’Hanlon have argued that, to arrest rapid deterioration on the ground, the United States needs to situate the troops in a coherent strategy.

Presence of US troops in Afghanistan only to politically support the government: To succeed against the Taliban, the government of Afghanistan should enjoy a relative stability.

A strategy of “trying to win” against the Taliban, as Senators John McCain and Lindsay Graham have urged, demands at least some state building so that Kabul can withstand the insurgency and compete for public support.

This strategy will involve building up core Afghan state capabilities, principally the security forces and governing institutions, so that they might be “capable of standing on their own” and defeating the Taliban. The broader, debatable assumption is that only a capable Afghan state excluding the Taliban can prevent international terrorist organizations from posing a threat to the United States or expanding across South and Central Asia. Pakistan is an obstacle before establishing a strong central government in Afghanistan: Pakistan is able to cut the U.S. ground and air connection ways to Afghanistan, the ways which play vital role to US forces presence in the country.

The supporters of this strategy hope the US could pressure Pakistan to support Kabul central government.

Likewise, state building, reconciliation and basing strategies would make the US to commit hundreds of billions of dollars to Afghanistan’s project in next decade.