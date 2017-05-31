Govt. should codify comprehensive plan to curb insecurities, House

Expressing concern on deteriorating security situation in the capital Kabul, Wolesi Jirga or Lower House of the Parliament is asking for practical measures by security entities in this regard, adding the government should codify a new plan to ensure security in the country.

The lower house of the parliament asks security officials to prepare and execute a practical plan on ensuring security in a bid to put an end to people concerns on insecurity in the capital Kabul.

In a general session, Wolesi Jirga chairman, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi called on security officials to be serious on ensuring security in Kabul.

“Security entities should come up with a new strategy to maintain security in Kabul,” he added.

This comes as provincial council’s officials in Kabul have recently reported about Taliban presence in Qara Bagh district.

Head of provincial council, Abdul Rahman Hashimi told media that armed insurgents nightly create checkpoints in some parts of Qara Bagh district and check the vehicles and passersby—a move which is really concerning to residents.

According to The Kabul Times, a number of lawmakers saying that security in some parts of Kabul is not well-ensured.

An MP Hashimi said the people were being killed on daylight in Kabul and police is not able to rapidly respond.

Security is not ensured well in Kabul and the people are facing with many challenges.

Confirming some reports in the capital Kabul, Kabul Police Headquarter officials stressed they have had considerable achievements in cooperation with people and other security entities on ensuring security and arresting criminals so far.

Meanwhile, a number of military experts said security and intelligence organs should be further equipped and strengthened to restore security in the country, particularly in the capital Kabul.

A military expert, Atiqullah Amarkhil said strengthening Afghan security forces were the best option to fight insecurities, because they are the real guardians of this homeland.

Expressing concern on growing insecurities in the country, particularly in Kabul, a political expert, Akram Andishmand said the Kabul people asked the government not to let the enemies penetrate to Kabul, because they are making effort to broaden their activities’ area.

This is while that ensuring security is one of the people old demands and they ask the government to prioritize ensuring security and adopt necessary measures in cooperation with security entities to curb insecurities.