MoD seeking new plan to suppress armed oppositions

Officials of the ministry of defense said full preparation have been made to enable the coutnry’s security forces, particularly, national army to completely eliminate armed oppositions.

In a news conference, deputy spokesman of the ministry of defense, Brig Gen. Mohammad Radmanesh spoke about the capabilities of the national army assuring that on-time supplying the forces and improvement of their capabilities in war on terror have been the key priorities of the ministry.

The forces have been equipped with all needs including clothing, substances and other needs by 90 percent and in the scope of fuel, 95 percent, said the spokesman.

He reassured the country’s army were fully equipped with all needed facilities to fight insurgents anywhere in the country.

Meantime, officials of the supporting lieutenant called on all the country’s citizens to repair the defections of the last several decades of war and violence, with unison and national consensus, as well as by referring to training.

The countrywide Ulaman Council also asked the entire Afghan nation to remain supporting the country’s security forces as the council believe them the main supporters of the country’s territory and national honor.

They said the country’s security forces should be supported by both the government and the nation to fight terrorism until their elimination.

Military experts believed the government armed oppositions have failed to resist against the country’s security forces, so they resort to bloodshed via suicide bombing and mine plantation along the ways, the victims of which are mostly civilians.

“War on terror by the Afghan forces in different battlefields, and their capabilities to continue counteroffensive measures would be called the capabilities of the country’s security forces,” said Ali Rahmanin a military analyst who asked the international community to provide the Afghan forces with all sophisticated weapons.

He said the country’s security forces could pummel insurgents in the provincial and district level battlefields.

Airforce of the country, most importantly need advanced arms and equipment, to target the enemy in the troubled provinces, particualy in Helmand and other volatile points of Afghanistan.

Defeat of the Taliban in conflicted zones, angered them to take revenge from civilians and raise in the level of the people discontent between the people and the government and repair their loss, believed Naweed Elham a writer.

He also asked for equipment of the Afghan security with sophisticated weapons by the international community.

They should be provided with enough professional military training to fully take security of the country.