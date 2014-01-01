Russia’s Taliban support not a way to fight Daesh

Recent counter-Taliban conflict in some Afghanistan northern and southern provinces, indicated that armed Taliban were gaining support from Russia and Iran, beside long financial and training, they receive from Pakistan.

Afghan military forces found some arms and military equipment during anti-Taliban war, in northern Kunduz province, with the Russian marks, as earlier in the southern province of Helmand the forces gained Iranian government marked mortars, used against the Afghan forces.

A Taliban shadow governor wounded in Kunduz city had also been reportedly shifted to Tajikistan for treatment, under a new plan made by the Russians.

However, Russians rejected if it was providing support and cooperation with the Taliban in war on Daesh, but as seen, the recent findings show that war on terror should be coordinated with the international community.

World countries should join hand to uproot terrorism in any mean and the government of national unity should do its best to prevent such interferences from either countries in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

National unity government should obviously announce war on terror, either from Russia or Iran and cut any hand interfering in the internal affairs of the country by all intelligence agencies.

Russia should realize that Afghanistan was in the frontline of war on the so-called Islamic state and if it was not remaining as an obstacle against Daesh, then it would sneak into the central Asian countries and extend its influence into the secure nations.

Supporting Taliban, the brutal inhuman militants engaged in conflict against Afghanistan and other regional countries, under the pretext of fighting Daesh would never address any problem, but would further fuel tensions in the regional and world countries, even would face Russia with irreparable challenges in the future.

Now which, both Russia and US have talked via telephone to repair relations and intensify war on terror, particularly Daesh, so Russia should take measure to create headache for the world and cause concern among the world nations. If it continue such unwise plan, then the world, particularly the US could have the capability to pummel terrorism together with the supporting element-Russia.

Russia has to practice what it said in its repeated remarks to extend cooperation with Afghanistan’s national unity government to uproot terrorism and in cooperation from the United Nations it should increase pressure on the terrorists supporting countries to keep away from financing terrorism and providing them with safe havens. On the other hand, if the Taliban get strengthened, then would never recognize any sides even those supported them.

The Taliban should also realize that the key step to help them remain safe, is abandoning bloodshed and joining the government, as they would face an essential defeat and death if continue conflict.

ISI has recently taken a plan to dismiss all previous shadow governors of the Taliban for at least 16 provinces, as it wanted to appoint new bloodthirsty individuals to continue and toughen war in the region. Untrusted Taliban governors are either those refraining from war in the country as they have realized this was not a holy war, but only to shed the blood of innocents, on one hand and on the other, they are now saying no to the ISI plan of continuation of war in their country, as experts believe.