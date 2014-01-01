Govt. welcomes UK efforts to solve Afghan-Pak tensions

The Presidential Palace said that the government of national unity welcomed any move resulting to decrease the number of terrorism supporting countries.

Welcoming the Britain efforts on solving Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, the Afghan president office stressed that based on its old relations with Pakistan, UK is trying to satisfy that country to cooperate with Afghanistan in restoring peace.

Shah Hussain Murtazawi, deputy spokesperson to president said, ‘Afghanistan’s international partners, particularly UK will continue cooperation with the Afghan government to end war and prevail peace and stability.’

He added that the UK is striving to satisfy Pakistan cooperate in Afghan peace process, through which to find ways to limit or cut the Taliban supports.

At the same time, the British ambassadors in Kabul and Islamabad have recently held meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, Foreign Minister, National Security Advisor and some Afghan officials to discuss solving tensions between the two countries.

British officials in Kabul said that enhancing bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan were in the benefit of both sides.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Office said that in consider with regional interests and opportunities as well as common threats, both sides are needed to talk to find solutions for problems.

Furthermore, calling maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan key to the region, the Pakistani officials said their country would spare no efforts in this regard.

Following continued tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the regional and world countries, particularly UK are making effort to solve the problem through diplomatic channel.

A number of lawmakers and experts said that tensions between both sides have negatively affected the region.

A lawmaker, Shekiba Hashimi said that Afghanistan has suffered terrorism since long and Pakistan’s honest cooperation is a must in this regard.’

She added that increasing tensions between both sides will also affect the Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, therefore, the problems can only be sorted out through diplomatic channel.

Akram Andishmand, a political expert said that the people of Afghanistan would never believe Pakistan’s commitments. Thus, the negotiations will be useful when the Taliban directly talk with the government of Afghanistan and state their views in regard with restoring peace in the country, he added.

Meanwhile, a number of citizens believe that the government of national unity should specify its position on tensions between both sides and makes effort to satisfy Pakistan to honestly cooperate in all fields.

In fact, many countries have made effort to be part of peace talks in Afghanistan. But, peace will only be restored in the country when the warring-sides accept Afghanistan’s laws and their regional and world supports being cut.



