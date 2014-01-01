Afghanistan’s rank improves among world’s most corrupt nations

Based on the report of Transparency International, Afghanistan situation from the point of view of corruption reduction has considerably improved. Afghanistan has ascended from grade 176 in 2015 to 169 in 2016 and at present it locates in 8th grade from the point of view of corruption while in that time it was recognized the third most corrupt country.

We can say that the NUG has achieved remarkable achievements in implementation of its commitments before the Afghan people and the international community. Because this report indicates considerable reduction of corruption, improvement of governance and ensuring transparency.

Since the beginning, the NUG displayed its firm intention for transparent assessment of corruption cases. The Kabul Bank case, cases of relevant authorities of the MoUD, the case of Farkhunda murder, the case of rappers to passengers at Kabul-Paghman road, and the cases of government officials in some provinces etc have been reopened, investigated, completely and handed over to court, and decision has been made on certain cases.

The government has reassessed contracts of government departments through NPC and with making them transparent has economized billions Afghani. With establishment of counter corruption legal and judicial center the government managed to investigate big corruption cases of a number of corrupt individuals who had worked in senior positions and sent to court for final decision.

The leader of the NUG had promised during their election campaigns to the people of Afghanistan as well as in the international meeting including Warsaw and Brussels promised to the international community to fight corruption. They had pledged to eradicate corruption. Because the leaders of the NUG know well that corruption could be very effective in mistrust of citizens and weakening of their support of their programs and policies, expansion of insecurities and continuation of instability, growth of terrorist groups and ultimately destruction and devastation of the country.

But as the NUG spokesmen have said war on corruption is a complicated and time consuming issue. Firm determination, and sufficient time is needed until war on corruption produce expected outcome. So far the government work, activities and efforts for reduction of corruption, ensuring transparency and improvement of governance have been effective as they have caused visible changes in general process. According to the report of Transparency International, Afghanistan is no longer the most corrupt country and ever since encouraging changes have taken place and NUG achievements are remarkable and considerable.

