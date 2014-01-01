Pakistani militia should fight terrorists, not ANSF

Clashing of Afghan-Pakistani security forces would not be in the benefit of both sides because despite of all current disputes, these two countries are interconnected to each other and if Pakistan wants to force Afghanistan with clashes and aggression in order not to accuse it for terror support, this is not the solution, but the real solution is sincere involvement in war on terror.

Considering as a matter of concern the recent clashes between Afghan-Pak security forces and militia, the Afghan lower house emphasizes on diplomatic solution. At current circumstances that the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been deteriorated, clashes would lead it towards further worsening.

Last Thursday the ANSF were attacked in an area located between Spinboldak and Shorabak districts in Kandahar province and as a result clashes took place between Afghan border forces and Pakistani militias that last half an hour and one ANSF was martyred and two others injured but reports have not been released on the casualties of Pakistani forces.

The Afghan MoD says that it would defend every span of our territory and warns Pakistani side that such conditions should not be created that would not be in the benefit of both sides. The Afghan government is in favor of good ties with all neighbors including Pakistan but never allows other’s to invade its territory.

We wonder which goals are behind these actions of Pakistan? The Afghans believe that Pakistan is now going towards isolation in the world arena and tries to force the Afghan authorities to give up claims that accuse Pakistan for terror support.

Now, it has been completely clear to the world people that if terrorists are arrested in every part of the world, after investigation it is said that they were trained in Pakistani training centers or religious madrassas and sent from Pakistan with Pakistani passport to other parts of the globe. If Pakistan wants to regain its position in the universal competitions, it should give up support of terrorism and make sincere cooperation in war on terror.

The US has also warned Pakistan that she should take steps against terrorists otherwise it would be facing with strong reaction. It’s clear that terrorism is, not only not in the benefit of Afghanistan but of Pakistan too. Therefore strong fighting should take place against terrorism and extremism.

Today Pakistan and Afghanistan are ablazing in the flames of the fire that has been ignited by Pakistan. Now its necessary that both countries should join hands and make honest efforts in war on terror for uprooting of this phenomenon.

It should be said that Kabul and Islamabad have to improve their strongly disturbed relations and continue their cooperation in war on terror.

Because, passing the time, the terror threat not only burns Afghanistan but the world including Pakistan. Now the US particularly doesn’t allow that this threat would expand more.

Based on a glance at current circumstances, Kabul and Islamabad should restore their relations as quick as possible. Because clashes increase problems. No one can separate the brother tribes in both countries. In order to prevent full war between the two countries both government should seek their interests in others peace and stability not in war and confrontation.

Now the world asks Pakistan to take steps against terror networks including Haqqani, Lashkar-e-Tayeba, TTP, Quetta Council and Daesh as soon as possible.

