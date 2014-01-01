S. Arabia can play vital role for a peaceful Afghanistan

Ultimately the terror groups were not sympathetic on their masters and main supporters and started war against them. The terrorists have recently resorted to terrorist attacks in Arab world particularly Saudi Arabia.

There was a clash between security forces and suspect armed men in Jeddah city, Saudi Arabia and subsequently two BBIED attackers blew themselves up and killed large number of people.

Saudi Arabia immediately started investigation during which 16 suspects including three Arab nationals and 13 Pakistnis were arrested. Although it has been said that terror groups are trained, equipped and sent to regional countries for subversive activities from Pakistan where their financial sources are affiliated to Saudi Sheiks but now it was divulged that armed terrorists are sympathetic to nobody and organize explosions and attacks not only in Saudi Arabia but also in all holy places too including mosques and religious madrassas.

Now it is upon the world people specially the regional countries to take steps against terrorists and their supporters that provide sanctuaries and training centers to terrorists and make them repentant from their criminal activities.

Since over three decades, Afghanistan has been burning in the flames of terrorism but despite of that some countries continue support of terrorism and extremism. If the world and regional people don’t prevent terrorist groups, they may engulf in this devastating fire and their hue and cry would reach the skies.

Now that the Afghans cannot tolerate the fire of terrorism and the US president Donald Trump has decided to eliminate signs of terror on the earth, the terror supporting countries who have direct ties with these criminal groups should be strongly pressurized to give up support of terrorism.

Prior to this, five UAE diplomats were victimized in a terror attack in Kandahar provincial governor’s guest house and the UAE ambassador and Kandahar governor were injured.

As a result of Afghan security authorities investigation, it was known that this attack was planned in Pakistan and was carried out by Haqqani network.

If the world particularly Arab countries and other regional countries want that current catastrophe not to be extended into their countries, they should offer honest cooperation with the Afghan government and be sincerely involved in war on terror.

It should be said that Saudi Arabia has this power to exploit its influence, force Pakistan to encourage Talib authorities to attend peace talks, stop war and be involve in political process.

Saudi Arabia is one of those countries who has been maintaining good relations with the Taliban insurgents and some Arab Sheikhs offer financial aids to Taliban. This is one of the reasons that has complicated concluding of war in Afghanistan.

During his recent visit to Saudi Arabia the Afghan CE Dr Abdullah had asked Saudi leaders to use their influence, encourage Taliban rebels to attend peace talks and conclude war.

As per the request of Afghan CE, the Saudi authorities emphasized that would contribute the Afghan government on restoration of peace and stability.

But if Taliban intend peace and stability, first they should stop war aimed at support of peace process and Kabul-Islamabad relations should improve. While Pakistan continues support of terrorists that, the whole world is against Pakistan and the US authorities has time and again said that existence of terror groups in Pakistan has threatened peace and stability in Afghanistan and if Pakistan continue its wrong and double standard policy, she might be at close quarters with the world strong sanctuaries.

