Korea seeks peace, stability through education in Afghanistan

Education is key to a nation’s development & success: Ambassador Chin Ki Hoon

Bilateral relations between Republic of Korea and Afghanistan began in earlier 1970s, however the relations between the two countries affected by the civil war and USSR invasion of Afghanistan. Since inauguration of the new government in 2001, the Republic of Korea has been engaged in helping Afghanistan recover from years of civil war, through funding infrastructural projects, easing vocational trainings and implementation of the Korean new village movement model in Afghanistan.

In an exclusive interview with Korean Ambassador to Kabul, Chin Ki Hoon, The Kabul Times has discussed different topics, including the country’s assistance, Korea’s war experiences and application of the Korean development model in Afghanistan, Korean educational programs for Afghans as well as ROK’s stance against North Korea’s nuclear programs, which are as follows:

Korea’s Assistance to Afghanistan in last fifteen years:

In the last fifteen years, the Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government and the people of Afghanistan, not only as a responsible member of the international community, but also as a country sharing similar history of rebuilding its war-torn nation. The people of Korea lived through the sufferings of the Korean War (1950-1953) in early 1950s and absolute poverty. We therefore feel a deep empathy for the difficulties Afghanistan is facing.

Since its first Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) mission came to Afghanistan in 2003, Korea tried to focus its activities on improving the living conditions of the people, helping the most vulnerable groups, and sharing our own experience of reconstruction and development in Afghanistan.

From 2003 to 2014, more than 4,500 Korean people had served in the PRT in Parwan Province to build and operate, among other things, schools, hospitals, vocational training and cultural centers, bridges, pilot farms, etc. Those facilities played significant role to deliver basic services to the local people and assist their self-reliance, providing medical services to more than 116,000 people and job trainings to over 500 students. During its mission in Afghanistan, our PRT team tried to get close to the people and reflect their needs into our development projects. I believe this was the reason why the Korean PRT was considered as one of the most exemplary cases by the Afghan Government and the international community. In the late 2014, Korean PRT facilities were successfully handed over to the Afghan government.

Besides its PRT activities, Korea has carried out its development assistance to Afghanistan with contribution of 500 million USD for the security and socio-economic development from the year 2011.

For Afghan security, Korea has contributed 300 million USD worth of support for the capacity building of Afghan National Army and Police. Korea supported Afghan National Army in the field of, among other things, Counter-IED efforts, radio communication ability, Air force pilots training and logistics supply. We also have supported efforts to develop capacity building and professionalization of National police.

Our cooperation with Afghanistan in the field of socio-economic development ranges from education to health, from governance to culture, from agriculture to rural and urban development, from gender to refugees. In particular, Korea emphasizes the humanitarian assistance to those who are vulnerable including women and children.

The Korean Government launched “better life for girls” initiative in 2015, which promotes girls’ quality education, health and economic activities in developing countries. With various implementing organizations, the Korean government is contributing to the training of female teachers, doctors, and midwives, providing help to victims of gender-based violence, supporting gender studies, promoting policies on gender equality, and offering vocational trainings for women with special needs. Korea has also been working with UNICEF to improve maternal and child health in vulnerable areas. Last year, we dispatched 47 mobile health teams to more than 3,300 remote villages. More than 58,000 women and children were provided with vaccines, 60,000 pregnant women and children got medical treatment and more than 3,000 children with illness or mal-nutrition were referred to hospital for treatment in those rural areas.

From our own development experience, we know how difficult it is to achieve stabilization and reconstruction out of such difficulties. The Korean Government will keep its support to the Government and people of Afghanistan and continue to be a good partner for its efforts for self-reliance.

Korea’s war experience and application of Korean development model in Afghanistan: (e.g. MOI-MRRD MOUs, Conference in Dunya University & Visit of reforestation experts)

As Ambassador of Republic of Korea, I have paid visit to some of the development sites in local Provinces, and every time I meet the local people, it reminded me of my youth in rural village of Korea in 1960s and 70s and I felt deep sympathy for them.

In the early 1950s, when the Korean War (1950-53) ended with an armistice, the Republic of Korea was one of the poorest nations in the world. Our per capita income was merely 60 USD. Destroyed and devastated by the war, Korea carried every mark of a hopeless nation. With the help of the international community, Korea had struggled to achieve rapid economic development within a few decades. Now, it is a prosperous middle power country with per capita income of nearly 30,000 USD. It is the first country which turned into the donor nation from a recipient country. With all these experiences in mind, it has been our desire to pay back with the developing countries, not only with financial contribution but also with sharing our experience and know-how of development.

As part of such efforts, Korea has introduced the “New Village Movement”, a community-driven rural development program which gained much success in Korea in 1970s, to the developing countries. In May last year, a group of Korean experts of rural development and reforestation visited Afghanistan to share the lessons, and many Afghan officials from related Ministries were also invited to Korea for training. In October, Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) visited Korea and participated in the “New Village Movement Leaders’ Forum”, meeting high-level officials from more than 45 countries across the globe to discuss the application of the Movement in Afghanistan. In September, a conference on “Awareness and Integration of New Village Movement into rural development of Afghanistan” was hosted by MRRD, and in October, a seminar on “Application of the Korean Development Model” was co-hosted by Afghanistan KOICA Alumni Association, Dunya University and KOICA. We are pleased to see that the paradigm begins to evolve to be fit into the Afghan context, with lively discussions on public and academic forum.

I would like to highlight that one of the keys to Korea’s successful development was a “can-do” spirit of the people. After all, it was voluntary efforts and diligence of the people which made a real change. Witnessing strenuous efforts of the Afghan people for their reconstruction and development, I believe Afghans will be able to shape a brighter future of their own, just as we did. Korea will continue to stand side by side with the Government and people of Afghanistan to support their efforts.

Korea’s stance on North Korea’s nuclear program and the unification process:

Korea has been divided into South and North since the Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice.

Throughout the decades, efforts were made in inter-Korean dialogue and exchanges, including the two Summit talks, economic cooperation projects such as Mt. Geumgang tours and operation of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex, and various exchanges in private sector. Unfortunately, those efforts could not fundamentally tear down the deep rooted distrust and confrontation that had built up over decades. The two Koreas are still in a state of tension to this day and face each other down across a heavily fortified border.

The major causes of the tension and conflict on the Korean Peninsula are the North’s development of nuclear weapons program and its continuous provocations against the South. As the only nation that tested nuclear weapons in this Century, North Korea has so far carried out five nuclear tests since 2006 and has repeatedly tested ballistic missiles against the stiff criticism and resolutions of the international community. North Korea’s frantic, persistent pursuit of nuclear capability is only to ensure survival of the dictatorial regime out of suffering of its people. But Pyongyang needs to come to realize that their nuclear program only cut North Korea off from community of nations and the ruinous cost of the nuclear program keeps the North Korean economy under constant recession.

The costs of those tensions and suffering of the people caused by the division of the Peninsula are uncountable. Numerous people bear the pain of having been separated from their families for decades due to the division and many of them do not know whether their loved ones are still alive on the other side of the Peninsula. Disparities in the economic power and the level of living conditions between the two Koreas continue to widen, as North Korean leadership continues to divert its scarce resources for nuclear weapons development. The unification of the Korean Peninsula will not only bring an end to those sufferings of the people but also bring peace and prosperity to both the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.

The opportunity for peace and co-prosperity is always open, as long as Pyongyang makes the right choice and shows sincerity towards denuclearization. The choice is for North Korea to make. We hope that the regime will come to its senses and make the right choice before it is too late.

Korea’s educational programs for Afghanistan:

Korea strongly believes that education is a key to a nation’s development and success. The Korean Government is offering various scholarships and training opportunities to Afghan officials for their capacity building. Around 150 officials are invited to Korea to participate in training programs every year, among other things, in the areas including infrastructure, urban and rural development, governance, health, gender policy, vocational training, financing and procurement, etc.

It is encouraging to see that the trainees from various government bodies who trained in Korea are working hard to spread their knowledge and implement them into the policy making in their organizations. The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) officials, for example, who participated in the training program for “New Village Movement” in Korea, have organized a working group for implementing the movement in the Afghan context. Last year, they successfully held a conference on “Awareness and Integration of New Village Movement into rural development of Afghanistan” for introducing the model to the CDC members and encouraging its application in local districts of Afghanistan.

The Korean Government also sponsors scholarship for Undergraduate and Graduate studies for Afghanistan students, especially in the field of science and technology. In addition, the Korean universities are offering their private scholarships based on merits to foreign students including Afghan students.

Korea’s future missions in Afghanistan

Over the past 15 years, there have been significant advances in the relations between Korea and Afghanistan. In international fora, Korea and Afghanistan Governments have worked together as close partners in diverse issues including non-proliferation, counter-terrorism and sustainable development. In bilateral relations, I am delighted to see that mutual cooperation and understanding between the two countries is continuing to deepen. The Korean Government is committed to continuing this partnership with the Government and people of Afghanistan in the years ahead.

With concerted efforts of the international community, Korea will continue to support the Afghan people in their journey towards self-reliance. In addition to its contribution of 500 million USD from 2011 to 2016, the Korean Government pledged total of 135 million USD to assist Afghan National Security Forces as well as 120 million USD for the socio-economic development over the period of 2017 through 2020, subject to domestic procedures. The Korean Government will continue to support, among others, security, health, education and capacity building for Afghan people, particularly for those who are vulnerable to conflict situation. Korea will continue to share its development experience in such areas of rural development and intermediate technology which contributed to building our own infrastructure and economic development.

There is still little people to people exchange between Korea and Afghanistan, but I am glad to see growing potential of bilateral relationship between the two countries. Last year, the exhibition of ‘Treasures from Afghanistan’ gained much success in Korea. Many of the visitors got to know the ancient culture of Afghanistan for their first time, and the Korean people paid special tribute to the splendid cultural heritage of Afghanistan and to the Afghan people’s great efforts to preserve it.

I still hear from time to time the Afghan people talking about Korean Drama, “Jang-Geum” and “Ju-mong”. These days, an increasing number of Afghan students are showing their interest in learning the Korean language and culture. Taekwondo, the traditional Korean martial art, is popular not only among the students but also among the senior practitioners in Afghanistan. Indeed, Afghanistan’s first and second Olympic medals were won for Taekwondo, Korea’s traditional martial art, in Beijing and in London. In early January this year, the Korean Embassy sponsored the first Ambassadors’ Cup Junior Taekwondo Championship, which was held in cooperation with the Directorate General of Sports and Education and the Afghanistan National Taekwondo Federation.

I believe all of those are signs of the bright future for the relations between our two countries. The Korean Government, for its part, will continue to play its role for promoting further understanding and friendship between the people of Korea and Afghanistan.



