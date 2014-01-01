HPC chairman should be soon introduced

The high Peace council should have a shortly appointed acting chairman to handle the ongoing peace process with the government armed oppositions, particularly with the Hez-e-Islami, after Pir Sayed Ahmad Gailani’s death.

The next chairman should have enough competency to lead the peace process directly with the armed Taliban.

Afghan government led peace efforts, for the last more than five years failed to convince the Taliban leaders to join the process, even came short of providing a specific address from the insurgents leaders, however it said had done much to draw Hekmatyar led Hazb-e-Islami group to peace process, but critics believed the HPC despites heavy expenditures, with the members receiving dollar salaries, failed to have tangible achievements.

HPC chairman, Pir Sayed Ahmad Gailani who died of critical illness has been buried in Surkhrod district eastern province of Nangarhar.

Afghans expectation from the new US president, Donald Trump is that the US, under his leadership should change its counterterrorism strategy and take new plan, as they said Trump in his electoral campaign had vowed to put an end to terrorism in the world, particularly in Afghanistan, where the people has suffered much the vicious phenomenon.

The new HPC leadership should have been capable to help increase trust between the armed oppositions and the government and the members should be picked from those eligible, hardworking and honest peoples.

An acting chairman for the peace process, who could lead peace successfully with Hezb-e-Islami group, help remove sanctions and release the party related prisoners, should be appointed soon and in the next step a permanent leader, eligible to help oppositions gather around a negotiation table should considered by the government.

The next leadership should have been able to put an end to the incomplete work of the past peace council and do its best to successfully promote the main aims of the government towards peace invitation.

HPC chairman’s dead come after some countries like Pakistan, Russia and Iran have risen support to an Afghan lead process, however Pakistan, the main supporter of the insurgent Taliban has said this wasn’t still clear that the Afghan government wants develop peace or war with/against the militants.

This is while, the government of Afghanistan had times and again said it wanted peace restore in the country, but those circles behind the Taliban are not allowing them to join the process and put a permanent end to the conflict.

The people of Afghanistan demand the international community, particularly the new US leadership to end insurgency in their country and not to let some malicious countries to fuel the prolongation of war in the conflicted nation.



