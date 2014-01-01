Necessary measures taken to better ensure security in spring, MoD

Officials of the ministry for defense (MoD) assured the people of Afghanistan on taking necessary measures to better ensure security in spring.

Brig. Gen. Dawlat Waziri, the spokesperson to MoD said, ‘the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have already conducted many operations to defend armed insurgents’ threats and have taken necessary measures to properly maintain security in the country.’

He added that the Afghan security forces are capable enough and can successfully foil the enemies’ malicious designs. Furthermore, military operations are currently ongoing in troubled regions and we are making effort to exert further pressure on armed insurgents and don’t allow them to recruit fighters anymore, he went on to say.

According to the security entities’ reports, tens of Taliban insurgents and other terrorist groups’ members are being killed and injured during operations in different provinces of the country each day, an action which is a great success to ANDSF.

Besides, the MoD officials have reported on killing and injuring 33 insurgents over the past days, adding totally 18 terrorists have been killed and 15 others wounded during joint operations conducted by air and ground forces.

The operations have conducted in Kapisa, Uruzgan, Helmand, Kunduz and Faryab provinces, the officials continued.

At the same time, officials of the ministry for interior reported on conducting 1000 joint operations in three upcoming months by the Afghan National Security Forces, adding, they have exerted further pressures on terrorist groups.

Seddiq Seddiqi, the spokesperson to the minister of interior said that 700 winter offensives have been launched throughout the country over the last one month, particularly in Kunduz, Uruzgan, Farah, Nangarhar, Helmand and Ghazni provinces.

Calling conducting operations by MoI Special Forces important, Seddiqi added the moves have followed positive results so far.

Meanwhile, a number of political and military experts told The Kabul Times that over the last fifteen years, attention has not been paid to the Afghan security forces as it was expected.

A political expert, Jawid Kohistani said, ‘what is very important is equipping and training of the Afghan security forces, because they still lack military weaponries in battlefields.’

A Kabul resident, Hashim said, ‘this winter is a good opportunity to the Afghan security forces to target the enemies in any parts of the country.’ This is while that however, the Afghan security forces have done much to ensure security throughout the country, but still a number of northern provinces are seriously facing security threats.



