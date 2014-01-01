Beside Pakistan, Iran supports terrorists too: Governor

The Afghan neighbors have started parallel interference in Afghanistan internal affairs and have folded sleeve of enmity with Afghans. Since long time, Pakistan has been supporting armed oppositions and paved them the way to carry out free activities in its soil, receive training and funds and then be sent to Afghanistan for subversive activities and currently this process is going on.

At the moment, beside supporting terrorists, reports have been released on visits of Iranian authorities with armed groups. Armed Taliban have met Iranian officials in Garmser district of Helmand province and Iranians have assured them of their support.

Confirming the meeting of Iranian authorities with the armed Taliban and Pakistani representatives, provincial governor of Helmand Hayatullah Hayat said that Pakistani and Iranian officials have been seen in the ranks of armed opposition recently.

Although the details of these meetings have not been divulged, but the Helmand governor emphasizes that water distribution between Iran and Afghanistan in Helmand is one of the major factors behind deterioration of security situation. In south west Afghanistan the armed insurgents use Iranian made missiles but the Iranian officials repeatedly rejected reports of cooperation with Taliban insurgents in that province.

It is said that now Taliban have been sunk in the deep water and resort to every means sometimes Russia, Iran or Pakistan, establish relations that show that Taliban are not independent and destroy their homeland for the aliens goals. If the Taliban have to hide themselves behind an alien country and kill their fellow muslim countrymen and women to spend few temporary days under the shadow of Pakistan, Iran and Russia, instead they should sit around the peace talks table with the Afghan government and exploit democratic, lawful means to achieve their goals in a free and secure atmosphere.

Although Afghanistan is seeking very good relations with neighboring countries and annually over 34 and 19 billion cubic meters water are flowing into Iran and Pakistan respectively and they don’t pay even one Afghani to Afghanistan but despite of that these countries continue their enmity and hostility to Afghanistan and don’t cooperate the Afghan government in appreciation of these generosity.

Prior to these, Russia had also contacted with Taliban to use them against Daesh (ISIS) and rescue itself from the threat of Daesh. But if Iran and Russia want to assist Taliban for fearing of Daesh, this is a mistaken policy.

Because, if the Afghan government doesn’t fight armed terrorists of Taliban and ISIS, they may penetrate quickly into Iran and the Central Asia.

Support of terrorism would face Iran and Pakistan with such a problem that they would not manage to defend themselves. It is necessary that these two countries continue and improve their assistance and support of the Afghan government and be involved in a sincere war on terror.

The Afghan government should also share its concern with the world community particularly the UN, specify those countries who support terror and extremism and tell the world people to take them out of the world competitions.

It should be said that Taliban insurgents attacked Lashkargah city two months ago and launch 42 missiles on the provincial governor’s house and guest house and four out of these missiles didn’t explode an which the trademark of “made in Iran” was clearly seen that were produced one year earlier.

At the same time, the US president has also emphasized on its relations with the Afghan government for elimination of terrorists and said that he would take steps against terror supporting countries to give up support of terrorism.

Reports are released on the visits of the Iranian officials with armed Taliban insurgents at a time that the NUG has time and again saying that war on terror has been imposed on Afghanistan and until the world specially the US doesn’t intensify pressure on terror supporting countries and these countries don’t give up support of terrorism, restoration of reliable peace and stability is impossible in Afghanistan.

