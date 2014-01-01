Contract on construction of Dare Sourf-Yakawlang road signed

Last week, a Chinese construction firm signed a contract to construct a key road in central Afghanistan.

Minister of Public Works, Mr. Baligh and Vice-Chairman of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) Lu Shan signed the $204.9mln contract during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace which was also attended by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and some other government officials.

In the ceremony, Minister Baligh said, ‘launching of Dare Souf and Yakawlang road project by the Chinese firm will be undoubtedly effective in Afghanistan’s economic growth and it is a significant step for connecting of provinces.’

The road which goes through more than 37 villages will connect Dare Souf district in northern Samangan province to Yakawlang district of the neighboring central Bamyan province, he further said.

The 178-kilometer road project was the second part of a National North-South Corridor and the first phase of the corridor which connects northern Mazar-e-Sharif city to Yakawlang has already been completed, and the ministry is currently in the process of planning and surveying of the third phase of the corridor, a 550-Km road, which connects Bamyan to southern Kandahar province, Minister Baligh added. The project will definitely improve the connectivity in the country and the region at large, he said, adding that the project would further bring facilities for local farmers and it will also help the government to exploit a coal mine which is locating along the project.

The project comprises of building of a seven-meter road, eight big bridges as well as construction of 194 small bridges, according to Baligh.

A number of experts told The Kabul Times that the people are faced with many problems in the winter due to lack of proper roads and streets.

Calling construction of highways and roads important in daily life of people, a Kabul University lecturer, Abdul Ahad Moed said that people would face many problems if they didn’t enjoy proper roads.

At the same time, the people hope that by launching big road-construction projects, the ground is paved for job opportunities to hundreds of people.



