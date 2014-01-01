Implementation of new plans to help prevent security threats in 1396, MoD

Officials of the ministry for defense said, ‘with conducting extensive operations and in consider with new operational plans, 1396 is expected to be a good year on security viewpoint and threats will be decreased.’

In an exclusive interview with The Kabul Times, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Radmanish, deputy spokesperson to the ministry of defense said that the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) were fully ready to ensure security throughout the country and would spare no effort in this regard.

In consider with new operational plans, he added we assure our countrymen that 1396 would be a good year on security viewpoint and peace will be restored throughout the country.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) could launch many operations in different provinces, as since beginning Safaq-e-Dowom Operation started on 1st Qaus, they could clear many districts of Nangarhar, Nouristan, Badakhshan, Daikundi and Badghis provinces from insurgents, he continued.

Fortunately, the Afghan National Army achievements have been eye-catching during operations, due to which, many key commanders of the Taliban have been killed and some others arrested, he went on to say.

Likewise, the enemies were trying to take the control of almost 6 provinces of the country, but they faced the ANDSF resistance and failed to reach their goals, he stated.

In fact, terrorism is a security challenge that not only threatens Afghanistan, but the region and the world as a whole, he said, adding but the Afghan security forces are fully ready to fight this phenomenon.

He added we are making effort not to harm the civilians during operations, because, the insurgent groups have always used the civilians’ houses to reach their vicious goals—a move that caused to slow the operations.

Furthermore, we will continue our operations in all insecure areas and the enemies must know that Afghanistan has a strong government and nothing can face it with problem, he added.

Taj Mohammad Jahid, the minister of interior has recently said, ‘we are faced with many challenges and security threats, and the enemies have further focused on suicide attacks, thus, the ANDSF will do much to foil the enemies malicious designs and decrease the threats.’

The Afghan security forces are making effort to better ensure security throughout the country, but to reach their goal, they should take all necessary measures and seriously fight challenges and security threats.

