Kabul, Kandahar incidents’ criminals should be tracked down in Pakistan

The criminals of Kabul- Kandahar recent incidents are freely moving in Pakistan. Once again the Afghan president called the extremists based in Pakistan responsible for recent merciless terrorist attacks and accused Pakistan that has so far taken no step against terror groups. The Afghan president has made these utterances through a Telephone conversation with chief of Pakistan army Gen Qamar Bajwah. The president had added that the Afghan government has strong determination of retaliation from these criminals. Those who have claimed responsibility of these attacks, are now freely moving in Pakistan, train terrorists and send them to Afghanistan while no step has been taken against them by Pakistan.

At the same time, chief of Pakistan army has claimed that the terrorist centers and sanctuaries have been completely removed in Pakistan and the Afghan government should conduct serious operation against these terrorists. But haqqani network, Quetta council Lashkar-e-Tayeban, Jesh-e-Mohammad are still freely operating in Pakistan but despite of that chief of Pakistan army is shamefully claiming that they have destroyed all the terrorists’ centers.

The UAE government has also requested serious Investigation on Kandahar attack by the NUG to share all its findings with UAE authorities as quick as possible.

Prior to this, chief of Kandahar provincial police force Gen Abdurrazaq had said that attack on Kandahar provincial governor guest house was carried out by Haqqani network and the I.S.I in which 11 people including five UAE diplomats were killed and a number including UAE ambassador and Kandahar provincial governor were injured. The Afghan NDS authorities said that original evident show that Kandahr attack was masterminded in Quetta, Pakistan. But Pakistani authorities have once again rejected existence of terrorist centers in that country and considered accusing of Pakistan by the Afghans authorities as pouring of water in the mill of regional enemies said that Pakistan is committed in war on terror with the Afghan people.

The Afghan government should also conduct strong investigation on Kabul, Kandahar, Helmand attacks and assure the UAE authorities that Pakistan is hostile with the regional peace and stability unitll this and other countries would take steps against this country, Pakistan, and exert pressure on it that not to get assistance from the world and Arabic countries under the pretext of war on terror.

The Afghan government every time assigns delegation to investigate every incident but still authentic evident have not been submitted on a number of incidents and were not shared with the Afghan nation that have made most people to disbelieve appointing of delegations. But this time, it is hoped and expected that authentic evidents would be discovered and the Pakistan involvement be divulged to the world people to exert pressure on Pakistan on charges of terrorism support and force her to conduct a sincere “Zarb-e-Ghazab operation against terrorists.

This question that how long the Afghans would be at close quarters with these problems and every day they would lose their wives, fathers, mothers, elders, sisters, brothers, children and even their guests, is directly connected with the world community determination. If the world people sincerely want the Afghan to live in peace and stability, they should take firm steps in this connection and rescue Afghanistan from this quagmire of misfortunes.

The main challenges of Afghanistan is training, funding and equipping of terrorists in Pakistan soil. Until Pakistan is not repented from terrorism support, restoration of everlasting and reliable peace and stability is impossible in Afghanistan. It should be mention that current war in Afghanistan is based on private interests. Some countries want this war to continue and expand its scope while some others intending to retaliate from the world countries and have changed this to a proxy war.

This war would only be ended that the Afghan government stand on its own feet politically and economically.

The Afghan government should make efforts and convince India and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Iran, Russia and the US as well as European countries not to continue their proxy cold war in Afghanistan.

Since over three decades, Afghanistan has been the battlefield of these countries rivalry and competitions and these countries never want to extend this war into their own territories.

With appearing of Daesh (ISIS) some regional countries have been encouraged to use armed Taliban against Daesh which is changing of Afghanistan to a battlefield of another devastating war and fire.

