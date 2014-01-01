Peace directly linked to elimination of corruption, drugs

Pakistani has since long chanted slogans of working for peace in Afghanistan, particularly when internationally blamed for being supporting and financing militants inside its soil.

But it should do its best to honor its commitments before Afghanistan by cooperating with the process peace between the government and the armed Taliban, the rein of whom is at the hand of some circles inside its border.

Pakistan should give up continuing a double policy in Afghanistan and practice what it promised at the national and international levels, stating: “Peace in Afghanistan would help ensure stability in Pakistan and in the region.”

When facing international accusation over terrorism and extremism support, the Pakistani politicians repeat its past rhetoric policy that their country was the main supporter of peace and security in Afghanistan, while showing it another victim of terrorism in the region.

Recently the high peace council of Afghanistan have come under blame from many authorities of the government and the people saying since the last many years of establishment of the council, nothing tangible had so far been seen to help the process get success or even convoy a green light from the government armed oppositions.

Afghan people blame the HPC for failing to even secure contact with the Taliban for what they believed may help peace process get success even in part.

Apart from what should be done by Pakistan as the main militant supporter for an Afghan led peace negotiation and the Afghan government as the main terror victims, the following points should be considered, if peace was believed a possible process to end the long stalled devastating war in the country:

Peace process success links directly to good governance, fighting drugs, serious campaign against corruption and creating job opportunities, if the government of Afghanistan and international community want to move forward towards a successful process.

Corruption critically fuel insurgency, as media leaked that a broken out corruption all over the country’s security and defense organs could pave the way for the influence of the armed oppositions into the government organizations.

The country’s intelligence and operative organizations should stand on alert to fight corruption in order the way for influencing insurgency remain closed.

Corruption would also help the militants’ prisoners and criminals to release and return to their sanctuaries for restarting terrorist activities and offensives against the country’s security and defense forces.

The government should also struggle to prevent poppy cultivation and drugs production in the country, as in most restive provinces, with many of the districts under the Taliban control, terrorists and the Taliban are using drugs as their financial sources.

So the international community should increase pressure on the drugs trafficking countries to refrain from purchasing drugs, the high price of which only harms the country’s poor farmers, while most of the income go to the pocket of drug mafia. Good governance would also be one of the most important factors to help trust strengthen between the people and the government, as in the absence of the key factor that the people properties are usurped, a big vacuum would create between the people and the government. Lasting peace and sustainable security would only be restored, when the aforesaid factors were implemented by the government, under direct support from the international community.

