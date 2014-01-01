Govt. should opt clear strategy against enemy

Nangarhar governor’s spokesman has said that Daesh has set alight at least 65 residential units in the eastern province’s Kot district, where the residents have been evacuated earlier.

The group’s fighters have also kidnapped many religious scholars in the eastern province, according to reports.

The militants affiliated to the so-called Islamic State have been repeatedly targeted by the country’s security forces, with the international coalition forces are since long tracking down the IS’s related rebels leaders in the eastern zone.

Zaher Qadeer, an Afghan house member from Nangarhar, has time and again reported presence of the Daesh’ fighters in the province, where a figure of the heinous group’s related fighters death by the security and defense forces of the country had been reported.

Either with link to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or with link to other terrorist groups, Afghan Daesh is a phenomenon that has financial and training sources inside the neighboring countries’ soil.

The group is working what earlier the Taliban was involved, like blowing the Rushnaye movement protesters and a targeting a religious mosque in the capital Kabul, the responsibility of which claimed by the newly imported Daesh leadership.

Daesh terrorist group is sponsored and trained beyond the Durand Line, from where only the Afghan people are suffering casualties.

They have repeatedly committed crime to evacuate the people and set ablaze their houses in many districts of the eastern province of Nangarhar.

The group should be critically fought until their full elimination as the people of Afghanistan, particularly those in the eastern province need to return and built their homes in their native districts.

No group is more shocking than Daesh as they are launching recruitment process in a certain tribe, the youth of which are suffering from poverty and unemployment in some eastern zone provinces.

Dubandi perspective has been exported into the country, after Ziaul Haq, former Pakistani President supported Jihadi groups in its type of Taliban who flew to the religious schools during the former soviet invasion of Afghanistan. The main elements behind supporting and financing Daesh, in addition to their political motivation should be sought in Afghanistan, as the outcry is seen in Iraq and Syria, otherwise the groups would get further power and would further recruit the country’s poverty buttered youths and go ahead to the border of threatening the system. The government of national unity should bring those proved in collusion with the government armed oppositions to justice and don’t let Afghanistan change into another Syria.



