Taking hostages failure of terrorist groups

In recent years, the terrorists have been using a new way for retaliation. They have resorted to hostage taking and created horror and fear among the Afghan people.

Last year, two lecturers of American University have been kidnapped by unidentified people in the capital Kabul, as well as many passengers have been kidnaped or taken hostage on highways which followed serious concerns.

Recently, a new video of two American University lecturers has been released by the Taliban, asking for release.

Expressing concern on releasing the video, a number of culturists and university teachers are stressing that the academic institutions must not be targeted, because, their only aim is to improve knowledge and education.

A Kabul University lecturer, Saifuddin Saihoun said, ‘unfortunately, in recent years, the hostage taking phenomenon has been changed into a culture and the Taliban proved they are only capable to captivate the innocents. But they should know that this move shows their failure and weakness.’

Everyone knows that the main aim of academic places is to educate the people and they don’t have any political goal, he further said.

A private university teacher, Fariha believes that the Taliban are doing their best to show their capabilities and trying to create horror and fear among the Afghan people.

But, they show know that our people have realized that they are not capable to fight the Afghan security forces and trying to revenge through other ways, she added.

She asked the government to do its best in releasing American University lecturers.

At the same time, in reaction with video release, the American University has vowed not to spare any effort in releasing the teachers.

Likewise, David Sidney, acting chairman of the American University asked the Taliban to release the teachers at its earliest, because, they didn’t do anything against human values.

Officials of the National Unity Government (NUG) have always said that protection of people was the government top priority and it was making effort to put an end to taking hostage phenomenon in the country.

A number of experts said that the terrorist groups couldn’t prevent improvement of people with doing such acts, because, the universities are the places where the people can make their future bright.

A political expert, Amir Muhammad said, ‘unfortunately, beside other challenges, taking hostage has seriously concerned the people over the last years and the people are concerned how to pass the highways and commute freely.’

This is while that this year, the Taliban have taken hostage many passengers on Ghazni, Kabul and Kandahar highways, some of whom have been released by Afghan security forces and a number of them had been killed.







