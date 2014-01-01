Afghanistan clashes: US’s James Mattis, British to continue staying alongside NUG

Hamidullah Faizi By

Font size:

British has resolved to continue staying alongside the Afghan government of national unity in war on terror. Condemning suicide bombings in the country’s three provinces of Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand, where the Taliban claimed responsibility, it pledged to remain fighting terrorism alongside the Afghan forces. A US general, who was picked for defense secretary in the next government, vowed to extend war on terrorism inside the Afghan immediate neighboring country of Pakistan, where Taliban militants move openly. President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, retired General James Mattis testified Thursday at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, saying terrorist movement in Pakistan was allowed and unrestricted. They could inflict serious threat on the Afghan security forces. James has also said that strengthening the Afghan forces would help the country move forward toward a free insurgent zone and that the Afghan people to embrace a lasting peace. Afghanistan ministry of defense welcomed the US defense secretary nominee’s anti-terrorist remarks and expressed optimism that, under the bilateral security agreement of the two countries, he would do his best to uproot terrorists, as it believed the international community has now realized that Pakistan was producing, training and equipping terrorists and sending to other countries for disturbing security. Under the strategic treaty, the US has been obliged to take the side of the Afghanistan if facing any threat from foreigners, but it had not to use the hosting soil against or in favor of any other countries. Anything area clear in the accord signed between the two countries and with James who has led several military missions in Afghanistan, the Afghan ministry of defense said would help the country’s security forces get strengthened in fighting terrorism. Defense ministry has called both Gen. Nicolas, the US-led forces commander in Afghanistan and newly US President-elect’s appointed James exceptional personalities who asked Pakistan for abiding by the trilateral Afghanistan, US and Pakistan friendship to uproot the Haqqani terrorist network and other armed groups. Afghans hope US’s Donald who is expected to take office as that country’s president on January 20 to impose heavy pressure on Pakistan to refrain from using terrorists against the region, particularly, Afghanistan. However, Afghans see with doubt to British decision to seriously impose pressure on Pakistan to give up arming and training terrorists against Afghanistan, but said if it steps up in this field and pressure on the neighboring country to close terrorist training centers and honestly fight them, then militants will never find asylum to hide and get training to disturb security of the region and the country. This is while war is still continuing in different parts of the country, and those Taliban who are ready to accept the country’s constitution are asked by the government to join peace process and keep away from launching suicide bombings which are killing only civilians and destroying the country.