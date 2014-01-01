Prevention of civilian casualties govt.’s responsibility

Suraya Raiszada By

Font size:

After ending international forces mission in Afghanistan, insecurities and civilians casualties have considerably increased throughout the country. Last week, three provinces of the country had witnessed deadly suicide attacks, resulting to kill and injure dozens. Condemning the attacks in the strongest terms, lawmakers and ordinary people have stressed that the government should take necessary measures to better ensure security in the country. An MP, Zahir Saadat said, ‘the Afghans’ enemies have once again showed their real face and proved they are not bowed by any law or religion.’ He also accused the security officials of duty negligence, adding the detective and intelligence entities should respond the people in this regard. Another lawmaker, Salih believes that Pakistan ISI is involved behind the recent suicide attacks in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand provinces. Thus, this is the government responsibly to ensure security in the country and prevent civilian casualties all-over the country, he further said. At the same time, expressing concern on civilian casualties, a number of citizens and political experts told The Kabul Times that such actions are not tolerable to them any longer. They added that over the last fourteen years, civilians have been mostly killed by suicide attacks, roadside mines and overnight operations conducted by the foreign forces in Afghanistan. They also ask the government of national unity to take a serious strategy in prevention of civilian casualties. A political expert, Ali Rahmani said, ‘killing civilians during conflicts has always been a matter of concern to government and people of Afghanistan.’ However, the issue has been time and again stressed by the government of Afghanistan and United Nations, but unfortunately, the ordinary people are still being victimized, he added. Calling proper coordination among the security entities an effective way to prevent civilian casualties in the country, Rahmani added that the detective and intelligence organs should also take necessary preparations to foil the enemies’ vicious designs. Meanwhile, the civil society organizations while condemning the attacks in three provinces of the country said, ‘the government should identify and bring to court those who are against it and should know its friend and enemy.’ A civil society member, Bari Salam said, ‘I want to tell to our enemies that we have a common nation and the Afghan people are undoubtedly shared to each other’s’ pains.’ Calling killing civilian casualties a humanitarian crime, he asked the government to identify and legally punish those behind the recent deadly attacks in the country. Afghanistan’s independent human rights commission also calls killing civilians a humanitarian crime and condemns it in the strongest terms. This is while that in recent suicide attacks in three provinces of the country, dozens of people have been killed and injured. Therefore, the people ask the government to take necessary measures in ensuring security in the country.