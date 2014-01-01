Fighting corruption seriously going on in security organs, officials

Existence of corruption in security entities is one of the serious concerns of the government and people of Afghanistan, as President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in his recent remarks stressed that existence of corruption in the ministry of defense has caused to raise casualties the in Afghan National Army.

Confirming existence of corruption in security entities, officials of the ministries of defense and interior (MoD&I) stressed on serious fighting corruption.

In compare with last year, corruption has decreased in the ministries of defense and interior and efforts are being made to seriously continue fighting this phenomenon, officials added.

Najib Danesh, deputy spokesperson to ministry of interior told media that as like as other ministries, corruption is also existed in MoI, but he called fighting against this phenomenon effective.

At the same time, officials of the ministry of defense stressed on serious fighting corruption in their ministry.

A number of lawmakers and experts believe that firm will of the government leaders can be effective in prevention of corruption in security organs.

A veteran, Arez said, ‘employees must be recruited based on eligibility not relations in security, defensive and detective organs, or corruption will be considerably jumped in these entities.’

He added that coordination among the security entities, recruiting new forces instead of ghost ones, equipping of the Afghan security forces and providing in time foodstuff to them, can help reduce corruption in the country.

A political expert, Mohammad Haidar Hemat said that establishing justice and judicial center, fighting corruption strategy, supervising fighting corruption process and political support of the fighting corruption organizations were the measures could undoubtedly follow suitable results.

The Afghan people expect the government to have firm will in uprooting this phenomenon, he further said.

He believes that non-implementation of law, economic crisis, brain drain and reducing foreign aids are the issues generated from the corruption.

He added that fighting corruption can be effective while the related organs seriously work on it and practice the punishment and reward culture.

Kabir Ranjbar, a lawyer believes that general commander of armed forces, President Ghani should supervise the serious organs by his own and makes effort to uproot this phenomenon, because, the Afghan people don’t want their country to be called corrupt anymore.

This is while that many fighting corruption organizations have been established over the fourteen years, but none of them could bring any corrupt powerful individual to the court and unfortunately Afghanistan has been recognized as one of the five corrupt countries of the world.