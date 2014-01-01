Mohammad Musa Shafiq; man of wisdom, politics

Since childhood Mohammad Musa Shafiq was interested to religious sciences. His father, Maulawi Mohammad Ibrahim Kamawi, who was from among the greatest scholars of his time and within adolescent, acquainted his son with religious subjects. Shafiq was introduced to local religious seminaries and was graduated from Najmulmadares of Nangarhar and followed his studies in Darul Uloom Madrassa of Kabul. After completion of madrassa, Shafiq became a religious scholar.

During adolescence, beside religious subjects, Shafiq started to learn literature related subjects and composed poems and resorts to research about literature. He completed a collection of his poems under the title of “Paigham” (message) and collected the biography of Nangarhar poets and then published it. Shafiq also published a book under the title of “Abqarian”, which clearly shows, he was equipped with knowledge of his time. Mohammad Musa Shafiq left the country for Egypt to follow his studies in credible university of Al-Azhar, the greatest Islamic Society of the World, and studied law and judicial sciences, then he received the scholarship for the United States. As it was saying, Ustad Salahuddin Saljuqi was serving in embassy of Afghanistan in Egypt, and when he informed about knowledge and talent of Musa Shafiq, the then ambassador Saljuqi introduced him with his own authority to the scholarship which was given to Al-Azhar University and Shafiq went to his new destination. Then, Ustad Saljuqi comprehended that his act was against the law and wrote a letter to Afghan Ministry of Education and enlightened the issue. However, the issue was accepted and after continuation of education in universities of Colombia and Harvard, he returned back to home. Beside this, Musa Shafiq was enjoying from another privilege as well. He also learned the contemporary sciences and got M.A from credible university of the USA. After returning back to his country, Shafiq was accepted as a lecturer in faculty of law and political sciences of Kabul University, as well as served in different posts as the head, director, and deputy minister in Ministry of Justice.

In decade of democracy, it was decided that the post of premiership be given to those who were not belong to Royal Family. The new system or Royal constitution was in need of democratic constitution and king Zahir Shah determined a committee for this purpose. In this committee, Musa Shafiq found to be the key personality. Sayed Qasem Reshtia, Samad Hamid, Seddiq Farhang,

Mir Najmuddin Ansari… were also members of the said committee. But, Musa Shafiq was distinguished among others more, because of his access to Islamic law and Islamic Sharia, as he was graduated from one of greatest Islamic universities. Beside these, Shafiq was acquainting with the law and international relations. Mir Mohammad Seddiq Farhang who was member of ratification of the constitution, in his commemoration writes: Musa Shafiq asked me and Samad Hamid, that in the session to respond Maulawi Mohammad Ibrahim Kamawi, so that he not to be encountered with his father.

Farhang says: before my reaching to the session, QA session was begun and Shafiq was forced to respond respectfully the questions of his father. Tact and knowledge of Musa Shafiq caused the constitution to be confirmed by the scholars, who were attended in commission for evaluation of the constitution.

Musa Shafiq was later appointed as the advisor in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Then, he was appointed in embassy of Afghanistan in Egypt and from there, he directly nominated as the Minister of Foreign Affairs when Dr. Zahir was the Prime Minister of Afghanistan.

Afterwards, he was tasked to form new cabinet. In a courageous move, he entered in a meeting with Iran to discuss about Helmand river water and signed an agreement about division of water of this river and through this, he did to attain the assistance of Iran. But during his premiership, the people started to go away from supporting the government, as they believed the government giving much role to communist and not believes on Islamic values.

Shafiq was later imprisoned and the imprisonment lasted for more than two years. Despite Musa Shafiq promoted his higher education in the United States and he could leave the country, but preferred to remain in his country and serve his people.

He had no official occupation and engaged himself in agricultural activities in his birth place, Jalalabad city.

But during the 7th Saur coup, some people related to the coup took Shafiq from his house to Paligon area of Jalalabad and martyred him with Kalashnikov. Therefor the life of a great politician of the time, came to an end, whose dream was to solve the deadlocks ahead of Afghanistan, and establish peace and stability, as well as to protect the national integrity.