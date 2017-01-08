U.S. to continue supporting Afghanistan, Defense Secretary

Officials of the US defense secretary said, ‘US aim in Afghanistan is to strengthen the Afghan security forces and support the government.’

Peter Cook, the spokesperson for the US defense secretary said, ‘we would like to train, equip and strengthen the Afghan security forces so they can ensure the country’s security by their own.’

He added that the ANSF could have obtained good achievements so far and done much to improve them.

U.S. forces and commanders in Afghanistan are closely cooperating with the Afghan government and security forces, he said, adding we have an anti-terrorism mission in Afghanistan which is currently functional and vital, he went on to say.

This is an imperative mission to the U.S. and it is committed to ensure security and stability in the region, he continued.

At the same time, John Kerry, US secretary of state said, ‘Afghanistan is still facing a great challenge and US support from this country is a must.’

According to The Kabul Times, a number of lawmakers and experts calling continued support from Afghanistan vital, saying Afghanistan is now at the focal point of the world countries—a move that can rise the hopes on uprooting terrorist groups and restoring peace and security in the country.

Mohammad Hashim, an MP said, ‘the international community should continue supporting Afghanistan for long, or the country will face serious challenges.’

He added that equipping of the Afghan security forces by the international community is a must and the US move on ensuring security in Afghanistan can provide the ground for restoring peace in this country.

A political expert, Ali Rahmani believes that it can raise hopes among the Afghans that the world will not leave Afghanistan alone, adding it is a good opportunity for sustaining of the National Unity Government.

There is no doubt that Afghanistan is imperative to US he said, adding because terrorism is not only a serious threat to Afghanistan but to all regional and the world countries.

A civil society activist, Safia Sediqi said, ‘if the world countries really want to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan, they should impose political pressures on terrorism supporting countries.’

Meanwhile, expressing optimism on US-Afghanistan relations, the Afghan people expect the international community to continue cooperation with Afghanistan for long.

Fariha, a private university student believes that Afghanistan should expand relations with all world countries.

This is while that US is among those countries that cooperated with Afghanistan in different fields over the last fifteen years.