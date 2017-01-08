Afghanistan not battlefield for proxy war

Following the recent irresponsible remarks from Russia ambassador, Zamir Kabulov on the US military bases in Afghanistan, Wolesi Jirga or the house of people said Afghanistan shouldn’t be called, a proxy battlefield against the rival countries.

Kabulov, in a briefing with Turkish based international Anolodo News Agency said that the US has only a single military base in Turkey, while in Afghanistan, there was no need of the nine ones.

Denouncing the comment full of maliciousness from the Russian ambassador, the house of people said peace could be restored and Daesh influence could be availed through the regional countries cooperation with the government of Afghanistan, not by opposing it.

The house called the remarks a clear interference in the internal affairs of the country and said Afghanistan was an independent country and can tighten relations with any of the regional or world countries under the signed strategic treaties. Afghanistan shouldn’t be considered as a proxy battlefield between Russia and the US.

Earlier, both Russian and the Taliban representatives met and then widened relations with the terrorist group, after militants loyal to the IS appeared fighting both the people and the government of Afghanistan.

The main aim of the Russians was to hearten Taliban against Deash in Afghanistan, where the US, it blamed to have been attempting to send Daesh fighters to the central Asia.

The move by the Russian sparked anger from the Afghans, but the plan was soon made clear that it was encouraging the Taliban to stand against Daesh.

Nearly a week ago, a trilateral meeting was hosted by Moscow, where representatives from China and Pakistan have attended, but empty of the main terrorism hit nation’s (Afghanistan) representative.

The meeting participants expressed their grave concern over what they called growing insecurity and Daesh influence in Afghanistan and negotiated on how to find a solution to the problem.

Kabul called any of the neighbors or regional countries talks on the country, ineffective and asked the negotiating countries to step up effectively in war on terror.

As Russia has not good background in Afghanistan, so if it continued meddling, the Afghans would be made to announce their position against.

On the other hand, the Taliban has turned into a tool to the hand of some neighboring and regional intelligence agencies and are used as a mean to act in accordance to the circles seeking their own interest in the war-torn country. The Taliban who had been opposing US troops’ presence in Afghanistan are now appeared as a hand in glove with Russia, to seek aids.

If Russia is stunned and concerned by most likely growing Daesh influence in the central Asian nations, so it shouldn’t opt a way opposing the government, but should join hand with the anti-terrorists on suppressing the new and modern type of terrorism ( the so-called ISIS or Daesh).

Afghanistan, which is the main victim of terrorism needed full cooperation from the regional countries to fight it not opposition to help the worldwide menace to persist and disturb global security, as noncooperation form the regional countries helped terror remain active, despite direct and indirect counterterrorism efforts from certain countries.

Russia should use any mean to pressure the regional war on all types of terror, rather to join hand with a special part of the threat.

As Taliban is the main armed opposition of the government of Afghanistan, so Russia should not equip or fund them, but should impose heavy pressure on some countries to give up supporting Taliban.

As an independent country, Afghanistan can strengthen ties with other regional and world countries and based on the Afghan-US strategic agreement, no country has the right to use it to fuel proxy war against each other.