NATO to continue supporting NUG

Hamidullah Faizi By

Font size:

NATO would continue supporting NUG in 2017 too, said a NATO representative adding that they would extend their political, economic and financial assistance to ANSF until 2020. The main goal of NATO, he continued that is not to allow Afghanistan once again be changed to terrorist sanctuary and to achieve this goal, they would continue their mission in Afghanistan. Although the Afghan government claims that in 2016, war on corruption has been successfully carried out with good outcomes, as revenues have increased, cases of some corrupt officials have been handed over to AGO and some other cases have been concluded and punished. The Afghan government said that it has established counter-corruption Legal and Judicial Center(CCLJC) to investigate corruption cases and the CCLJC had proven effective in preventing of corruption. But the NATO emphasizes that the NUG should strongly supervise the Reforms and good government because NUG has pledged to the world community to prevent and take firm steps for restoration of peace. NATO believes that diplomatic channels should be used for settlement of current Afghanistan problems, because war is not a solution. And for this purpose NATO supports Afghan peace program and NATO has asked the region and payers to take effective role in restoration of peace in Afghanistan. Similarly, the EU ambassador Mickle Miliband in his facebook said that in current year, the Afghan government would lead the peace process. Although so far the armed insurgents have not officially committed peace talks but the Afghan government said that the activities of armed insurgents have increased and hope that these activities would result peace and stability. The Afghan government said that the door of peace talks is opened to all armed groups and every group who want to hold talks with the government within the framework of Afghanistan constitution, the government would welcome it. Peace and stability is the desire of Afghanistan. Anyone who opposes it, he is not an Afghan but a mercenary of terrorists and slave of aliens. The EU emphasizes that still threats are ahead of Afghans and violences are going on and due to this reason, it doesn’t leave Afghan government alone and in current year the EU Tran and Advice mission for ANSF would be commenced. It should be mention that the armed insurgents have no other way except peace. Because in one hand Pakistan wants to implement its goals by them and the, ANSF have started decisive operations for elimination of armed insurgents on the other. Their funding countries cannot continue their assistance anymore. In 2016, Afghans passed through serious challenges and hope to have 2017 as a peaceful and prosperous year ahead. The NUG has managed by its codified foreign policy to convince the world that current war has been imposed on Afghanistan by neighbors secret services and sincere and strong global cooperation is required for elimination of this war. If the world particularly the US doesn’t convince the regional countries that peace and stability of Afghanistan is in the benefit of the world beside the region, the regional countries are not interested to work for peace and stability in Afghanistan. The Afghans want the world community to take firm steps for Afghan peace and stability and don’t led Afghanistan be once again changed to the battlefield of proxy war. At present, NATO has deployed 13000 troops in Afghanistan under the RSM who are involved in Train, Advise and assists of ANSF. The NATO supports NUG led peace program.