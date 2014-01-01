Afghanistan to see more successes in 2017, govt.

2016 had been a year full of ups and downs to Afghanistan and the entire world countries, but officials of the Afghan government said, ‘2017 will be a year full of achievements and successes.’ They believe that 2017 will be a year of defeating terrorism and attraction of investments. Dawa Khan Minapal, presidential deputy spokesperson said that 2017 would be a successful year to Afghanistan and we would succeed against enemies. He added that however, 2016 was a year full of challenges to Afghan security forces, but they had obtained considerable successes. At the same time, a number of political experts and lawmakers hope this year be a good year in all sections, particularly in ensuring security. A lawmaker, Hashimi said, ‘the government and people of Afghanistan have seen the international community’s firm decision toward the country and failures of the National Unity Government in 2016 that resulted in collapse of Kunduz.’ In fact, the government had many achievements in 2016 as well, such as, signing peace accord with Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan, efforts made on Pakistan isolation and signing many other economic agreements with regional countries, Hashimi further said. He stressed that the people of Afghanistan expect 2017 to be a year full of successes and attainments and the last year problems to be solved this year. Another lawmaker, Gul Ahmad Azami believes that the Afghan people have experienced many problems and challenges in 2016 and unfortunately Afghanistan is still making sacrifices in war on terror. Therefore, the world countries should take firm and practical steps in uprooting terrorism so the Afghans are not victimized in this regard any longer, he added. Likewise, hoping 2017 to be a good year, a number of experts stressed that the world countries should cooperate with Afghanistan in fighting terrorism, improvement of economic situation, prevention of illegal immigrations and provide the way for job opportunities. Qaderi, an expert said, ‘inauguration of recent transit railway from China and Turkmenistan has increased Afghanistan’s chance to become a regional trade center.’ Above all, the government of Afghanistan could play more successful than Pakistan in 2016, as it could prove to the world that it is a terrorism supporting country, he Qaderi went on to say. This is while that 2016 had ended with all its challenges, but now it is expected that in 2017, no country of the world witnesses insecurity, but face improvements and achievements.